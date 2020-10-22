Log in
CALIX, INC.

(CALX)
Calix : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

10/22/2020 | 08:36am EDT

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced management will participate in the following virtual investor conferences during the fourth quarter of 2020:

  • 14th Annual Needham Virtual Security, Networking, & Communications Conference on November 17th
  • Cowen Virtual Networking and Cybersecurity Conference on December 15th
  • The Road Ahead, Preparation for 2021: MKM Partners Virtual Conference on December 16th

Details for these events are available at http://investor-relations.calix.com.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart, connected home and business into new revenue streams.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 531 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 63,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 572 M 1 572 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,96x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 763
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart CALIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Calix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 29,80 $
Last Close Price 25,45 $
Spread / Highest target 37,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carl E. Russo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Don J. Listwin Chairman
Michael Weening Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Cory Joseph Sindelar Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael Thomas Everett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALIX, INC.218.13%1 572
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-18.56%165 358
ERICSSON AB32.42%41 423
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-25.34%40 756
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.5.80%28 947
NOKIA OYJ8.21%23 826
