  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Calix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CALX   US13100M5094

CALIX, INC.

(CALX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-20 pm EST
68.45 USD   +1.15%
12/15AcenTek Wins the Calix Innovations “Giant of Sustainability” Award For Reducing Energy Consumption 73 Percent at the Network With Calix Intelligent Access EDGE—and Reducing Home System Energy Consumption 50 Percent With Calix Revenue EDGE
BU
12/15Calix Customer Innovations 'Giant of Operations' Award for Its Innovative Use of Calix Platforms To Reduce Managed Services Provisioning Times by 67 Percent
AQ
12/14Sterling LAMB Wins the Calix Customer Innovations “Giant of Operations” Award for Its Innovative Use of Calix Platforms To Reduce Managed Services Provisioning Times by 67 Percent
BU
Calix to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

12/21/2022 | 09:05am EST
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Calix management will participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 11, 2023.

Event:

25th Annual Needham Growth Conference (in person)

Date:

January 11, 2023

Location:

Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York City

Presentation Time:

8:45 a.m. Eastern Time

Participant:

CFO, Cory Sindelar

A webcast of the Needham presentation will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor-relations.calix.com. Institutional investors interested in participating should contact their Needham representative, or email Calix investor relations at InvestorRelations@calix.com.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission: To enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

Category: Financial


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 865 M - -
Net income 2022 38,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 124x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 479 M 4 479 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,18x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,51x
Nbr of Employees 954
Free-Float 87,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 68,45 $
Average target price 84,67 $
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Weening President & Chief Executive Officer
Cory Joseph Sindelar Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Carl E. Russo Chairman
Michel Langlois Chief Technology Officer
Don J. Listwin Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALIX, INC.-14.41%4 479
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-25.25%194 601
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-5.84%42 774
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-15.29%37 210
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-20.30%26 508
NOKIA OYJ-22.18%25 806