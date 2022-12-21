Calix to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Calix management will participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 11, 2023.

Event: 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference (in person) Date: January 11, 2023 Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York City Presentation Time: 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time Participant: CFO, Cory Sindelar

A webcast of the Needham presentation will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor-relations.calix.com. Institutional investors interested in participating should contact their Needham representative, or email Calix investor relations at InvestorRelations@calix.com.

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform.

