Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) today announced that on Monday, January 29, 2024, after market close, the company will post on the Calix Investor Relations website its fourth quarter 2023 stockholder letter for the period ended December 31, 2023. The posting of the stockholder letter will be announced over the newswire with a link to the letter to stockholders available at http://investor-relations.calix.com/.

Calix will host a conference call to discuss these results the following morning on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may listen to a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the Events section of the Calix Investor Relations website. The live conference call will be available by dialing (877) 407-4019, or international (201) 689-8337, with conference ID# 13743222. Participants may also click this link for instant telephone access to the event. The link will become active approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call and webcast will include forward-looking information.

A webcast replay of the conference call will be available following its completion and will be archived on the Calix Investor Relations website.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Broadband service providers of all sizes leverage the Calix platform and teams to simplify their business and excite their subscribers to grow the value of their business and for their communities for generations. The democratizing power of the platform and portfolio of managed services enables them to operate efficiently, acquire subscribers, and deliver exceptional experiences. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our customers and their communities.

