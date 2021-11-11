Do You Want the Real Story of Subscriber Satisfaction? Use Our New Customer Experience Score

How can you truly measure the subscriber experience? Many broadband service providers (BSPs) rely on customer satisfaction (CSAT) and Net Promoter Scores (NPS)-they aren't designed to measure subscriber satisfaction specifically. That means they come with some key limitations.

They require subscribers to take action. Subscribers must answer surveys or send responses, which can lead to low participation or skewed results.

Subscribers typically participate only if they are either extremely satisfied or dissatisfied, which leaves out responses from those in the middle.

These metrics evaluate satisfaction at a specific point in time rather than continuously.

Aggregated satisfaction measures fail to provide insights into the experience of individual subscribers.

Automating and Simplifying the Measurement of the Subscriber Experience

The latest version of Calix Support Cloud (Support Cloud) introduces a new way to automate customer satisfaction metrics. Our new subscriber quality of experience score simplifies measurement of the subscriber experience. With the score, BSPs can gauge the holistic subscriber experience in real-time and historically.

Located in the Support Cloud dashboard, the score rates individual subscriber satisfaction on a scale from one to five. The score factors in several metrics: whole-home Wi-Fi efficiency including, individual client efficiency, WAN service, and WAN continuity. Additionally, we will continue incorporating more elements as they start factoring heavily into the overall experience.