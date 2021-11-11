Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Calix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CALX   US13100M5094

CALIX, INC.

(CALX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Do You Want the Real Story of Subscriber Satisfaction? Use Our New Customer Experience Score

11/11/2021 | 01:37pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

How can you truly measure the subscriber experience? Many broadband service providers (BSPs) rely on customer satisfaction (CSAT) and Net Promoter Scores (NPS)-they aren't designed to measure subscriber satisfaction specifically. That means they come with some key limitations.

  • They require subscribers to take action. Subscribers must answer surveys or send responses, which can lead to low participation or skewed results.
  • Subscribers typically participate only if they are either extremely satisfied or dissatisfied, which leaves out responses from those in the middle.
  • These metrics evaluate satisfaction at a specific point in time rather than continuously.
  • Aggregated satisfaction measures fail to provide insights into the experience of individual subscribers.

Automating and Simplifying the Measurement of the Subscriber Experience

The latest version of Calix Support Cloud (Support Cloud) introduces a new way to automate customer satisfaction metrics. Our new subscriber quality of experience score simplifies measurement of the subscriber experience. With the score, BSPs can gauge the holistic subscriber experience in real-time and historically.

Located in the Support Cloud dashboard, the score rates individual subscriber satisfaction on a scale from one to five. The score factors in several metrics: whole-home Wi-Fi efficiency including, individual client efficiency, WAN service, and WAN continuity. Additionally, we will continue incorporating more elements as they start factoring heavily into the overall experience.

Disclaimer

Calix Inc. published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 13:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CALIX, INC.
01:37pDo You Want the Real Story of Subscriber Satisfaction? Use Our New Customer Experience ..
PU
01:26pCalix Launches World's First Experience Score That Measures Premises and Access Network..
BU
11/10Calix Names New CEO for CO2 Mitigation Business LEILAC Group; Shares Fall 3%
MT
11/09Calix Marketing Cloud and HubSpot Integration Make World Class Omnichannel Marketing Si..
BU
11/04Six Reasons It's a Great Time To Be a Broadband Marketer
PU
11/03Want To See Spikes in Your NPS, Subscriber Growth, and Take Rates for Managed Wi-Fi Ser..
PU
11/03INSIDER SELL : Calix
MT
11/02Broadband Marketers, Are You Ready To Learn From the Industry's Best and Brightest?
PU
11/02Calix to Participate in Needham Virtual Networking, Security, & Communications Conferen..
BU
11/02How Jade Is Making the Internet Even More Magical for Their Subscribers With Arlo Secur..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CALIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 677 M - 505 M
Net income 2021 234 M - 175 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 659 M 4 659 M 3 478 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,88x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,28x
Nbr of Employees 785
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart CALIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Calix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 73,08 $
Average target price 58,75 $
Spread / Average Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl E. Russo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Weening President & Chief Operating Officer
Cory Joseph Sindelar Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Don J. Listwin Lead Independent Director
Michael Thomas Everett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALIX, INC.156.22%4 659
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.29.10%243 652
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.45.27%41 726
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.79.70%40 113
ERICSSON-1.41%37 016
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-15.70%35 884