OTTC Differentiates on Security and Drives 25 Percent Annual Growth in Competitive Markets With Calix Customer Success Services, ProtectIQ, and Soon Arlo Secure

By investing in the complete Revenue EDGE platform and engaging Calix Customer Success Services, New York-based Ontario & Trumansburg Telephone Companies (OTTC) rises above a crowded fiber market, achieving 25 percent annual growth with ProtectIQ advanced home network protection, and is soon introducing Arlo Secure connected cameras to meet the unique needs of its seasonal subscribers

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced Ontario & Trumansburg Telephone Companies (OTTC) achieved 25 percent annual revenue growth by leading with security services in Calix Revenue EDGE Suites (EDGE Suites) and support from Calix Premier Customer Success Services (Customer Success). To expand into competitive fiber markets near Rochester and Buffalo, the 100-year-old broadband service provider (BSP) had to deliver differentiated value to these communities. Many OTTC subscribers live seasonally in second homes, resulting in cancellations during the winter. This means fast Wi-Fi is not enough to ensure subscriber growth and brand loyalty. To differentiate, OTTC engaged Calix’s award-winning Customer Success team to formulate a winning strategy centered on security services. Using the turnkey services—ProtectIQ® and ExperienceIQ®—in EDGE Suites, OTTC rolled out home network security and advanced parental controls to all subscribers in November 2021. The complete Calix Revenue EDGE platform—including the GigaSpire® BLAST systems, Calix Cloud, and the customizable CommandIQ® mobile app—enabled OTTC to easily bring these new security services to market in a matter of weeks and continue to grow its subscriber base. Thanks to these investments, OTTC leads its market with an enhanced value proposition and successfully differentiates its fiber broadband experience from any other.

In May, OTTC used ProtectIQ to block more than 5,000 threats from entering subscriber networks, a 40 percent increase in blocked threats compared to the month before. This trend mirrors global concern over increasing digital threats and reinforces OTTC’s decision to provide home network cybersecurity for every subscriber. Later this summer, OTTC will continue to illustrate differentiated value with Arlo Secure. This fully managed connected camera solution in EDGE Suites gives subscribers peace of mind and more control over their home security while away. OTTC continues to elevate the subscriber experience and drive a successful expansion to increase revenue year-round by:

Showcasing value to 98 percent more subscribers through OTTC’s custom app. With support from the Calix EDGE Enablement Program, OTTC and Customer Success collaborated to drive 98 percent more subscribers to the OTTC Smart Home app since last year. Now OTTC has a direct channel of communication with its subscribers to introduce new critical security services on top of their managed Wi-Fi offerings. Subscribers on the app have more control over their network, including regular reports on web threats, intrusions, malware, and viruses blocked from entering their home networks.

Introducing new security services that give subscribers more control. By rolling out managed home security solution Arlo Secure later this summer, OTTC will enable subscribers to watch over their seasonal properties from anywhere. Customer Success held practice sessions onsite with OTTC installation technicians in preparation for the launch. By bringing added property protection—easily monitored from the OTTC Smart Home app—it is meeting subscriber needs and keeping communities safer while increasing year-round revenue.

Leveraging analytics and sticky marketing materials to address unique subscriber needs. By leveraging Calix Marketing Cloud data and insights, OTTC easily identifies which subscribers are most likely to benefit from Arlo Secure and helps drive more subscribers to the OTTC Smart Home app to access new services. Then the provider can go to market with customizable materials from the Electronic Content Builder (ECB), part of the Calix Market Activation Program. These materials perfectly position the new security service offerings, communicating OTTC's growing value and evolving the subscriber experience.

“The invaluable guidance from Calix Premier Customer Success is instrumental in scaling OTTC’s rapid business transformation,” said Paul Griswold, senior vice president of marketing and general manager of New York at OTTC. “Customer Success worked closely with our entire organization to increase efficiency and support the rollout of ProtectIQ, ExperienceIQ, and now Arlo Secure. As OTTC’s expansion continues steadily, the innovative Revenue EDGE platform enables us to easily introduce new services that address unique market needs. Entering the Rochester and Buffalo area, we knew home property protection is required in these seasonal communities. By bringing Arlo Secure to market later this summer, we prove to our subscribers that we understand what they need while providing additional revenue and driving growth for the company.”

As the first provider to bring fiber broadband internet to its New York communities, OTTC continues a 100-year legacy by bringing the managed security services its growing subscriber base needs.

“OTTC’s rapid growth is fueled by the full Revenue EDGE platform, and Calix Cloud paired with an organization-wide commitment to implementing positive change and supported by Premier Customer Success Services—a critical partnership,” said Martha Galley, executive vice president of customer engagement and services at Calix. “Through coaching and guiding providers as they streamline processes and prepare to go to market with new security services, BSPs like OTTC vastly improve the subscriber experience while protecting their communities. We are proud to work together with OTTC to transform their businesses and positively impact the communities they serve that will last for generations.”

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission: to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

