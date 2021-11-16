Calix : Amended Constitution - November 2021

For personal use only

ASX Announcement

November 17, 2021

Calix - Amended Constitution

Sydney, Australia | November 17, 2021 - Calix Limited (ASX: CXL 'Calix' or 'the Company') advises that shareholders approved an amendment to its constitution at its Annual General Meeting held on 16 November, 2021.

A copy of the amended constitution is attached.

This announcement has been authorised for release to the ASX by:-

Darren Charles

Company Secretary

Calix Limited

9-11 Bridge Street

Pymble

NSW 2073

Ph +61 2 8199 7400