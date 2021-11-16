Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Calix Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CXL   AU0000017840

CALIX LIMITED

(CXL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/16
7.94 AUD   +11.20%
11/16CALIX : Amended Constitution - November 2021
PU
11/12Calix Files Patent for New Technology for Zero Emission Iron, Steel Production
MT
11/11Application for quotation of securities - CXL
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Calix : Amended Constitution - November 2021

11/16/2021 | 11:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

ASX Announcement

November 17, 2021

Calix - Amended Constitution

Sydney, Australia | November 17, 2021 - Calix Limited (ASX: CXL 'Calix' or 'the Company') advises that shareholders approved an amendment to its constitution at its Annual General Meeting held on 16 November, 2021.

A copy of the amended constitution is attached.

This announcement has been authorised for release to the ASX by:-

Darren Charles

Company Secretary

Calix Limited

9-11 Bridge Street

Pymble

NSW 2073

Ph +61 2 8199 7400

For personal use only

About Calix

Calix is a team of dedicated people developing a unique, patented technology to provide industrial solutions that address global sustainability challenges.

The core technology is being used to develop more environmentally friendly solutions for advanced batteries, crop protection, aquaculture, wastewater and carbon reduction.

Calix develops its technology via a global network of research and development collaborations, including governments, research institutes and universities, some of world's largest companies, and a growing customer base and distributor network for its commercialised products and processes.

Because there's only one Earth - Mars is for Quitters.

Website:

https://www.calix.global/

Twitter:

@CalixLimited

Youtube:

CalixLimited

For more information:

Phil Hodgson

Darren Charles

Managing Director and CEO

CFO and Company Secretary

phodgson@calix.com.au

dcharles@calix.com.au

+61 2 8199 7400

+61 2 8199 7400

Simon Hinsley

Investor Relations

simon@nwrcommunications.com.au

+61 401 809 653

For personal use only

Constitution

Calix Limited Adopted by special resolution on 23 November 2017 with effect from 23 November 2017 Amended by special resolution on 16 November 2021

MHB/0501360

For personal use only

Constitution

Table of contents

1

Shares and variation of rights.........................................................................................

1

Nature of Company ............................................................................................................

1

Issue of shares...................................................................................................................

1

Number of shareholders.....................................................................................................

1

Price on issue ....................................................................................................................

1

Issue of classes of shares..................................................................................................

1

Non-variation of rights ........................................................................................................

1

Variation of rights ...............................................................................................................

1

Redeemable preference shares .........................................................................................

2

Holder's right to participate in profits and property .............................................................

2

Holder's other rights ...........................................................................................................

2

Redemption of redeemable preference shares ..................................................................

2

2

Brokerage and commission ............................................................................................

3

3

Shares held on trust or jointly ........................................................................................

3

Registered holders treated as absolute owners .................................................................

3

Non-recognition of other interests ......................................................................................

3

Joint holders.......................................................................................................................

3

4

Certificates .......................................................................................................................

3

Entitlement to certificates ...................................................................................................

3

Delivery to joint holders......................................................................................................

4

5

Lien....................................................................................................................................

4

Lien on unpaid capital ........................................................................................................

4

Lien on other money owing ................................................................................................

4

Lien to apply to dividends...................................................................................................

4

Enforcement of lien ............................................................................................................

4

Uncertificated Shares.........................................................................................................

5

Company's right of sale......................................................................................................

5

Restrictions on sale............................................................................................................

5

Effect of sale of shares over which company has lien........................................................

5

Proceeds of sale ................................................................................................................

5

6

Calls on shares.................................................................................................................

5

Payments due on fixed dates.............................................................................................

5

Calls ...................................................................................................................................

6

Notification of call...............................................................................................................

6

Revocation of call...............................................................................................................

6

Deemed time of call ...........................................................................................................

6

Liability of joint holders.......................................................................................................

6

Interest on outstanding sums .............................................................................................

6

Differentiation between holders..........................................................................................

6

Pre-payment of calls ..........................................................................................................

6

Suspension of privileges ....................................................................................................

7

Recovery of amounts due ..................................................................................................

7

7

Alteration of capital..........................................................................................................

7

1110078880 0501360 DJB04

For personal use only

Constitution

Power.................................................................................................................................

7

Reduction of capital............................................................................................................

7

8

Transfer of shares............................................................................................................

8

Form of transfer..................................................................................................................

8

Execution of instruments of transfer...................................................................................

8

Refusal to register ..............................................................................................................

8

No transfer to prohibited persons .......................................................................................

9

Notice of Refusal................................................................................................................

9

Certificate to be given up on transfer .................................................................................

9

When transfer books and register may be closed ..............................................................

9

9

Transmission of shares.................................................................................................

10

Recognised interests........................................................................................................

10

Transmission....................................................................................................................

10

Personal representatives and joint holders ......................................................................

10

10

Forfeiture of shares .......................................................................................................

11

Procedure for forfeiture ....................................................................................................

11

Application to dividends ...................................................................................................

11

Rights of sale ...................................................................................................................

11

Cessation as a member ...................................................................................................

11

Evidence of forfeiture .......................................................................................................

11

Manner of forfeiture..........................................................................................................

12

Residue on sale ...............................................................................................................

12

Certificates .......................................................................................................................

12

Application to further calls ................................................................................................

12

11

General meetings ...........................................................................................................

12

Annual General Meetings.................................................................................................

12

Power to convene ............................................................................................................

12

Power to postpone ...........................................................................................................

12

Notice...............................................................................................................................

12

Notice period and content ................................................................................................

13

Circular resolution ............................................................................................................

13

Omissions ........................................................................................................................

13

12

Proceedings at general meetings .................................................................................

13

Quorum ............................................................................................................................

13

Effect of no quorum..........................................................................................................

13

Chairperson of directors...................................................................................................

13

Vacancy in chairperson....................................................................................................

13

Adjournment.....................................................................................................................

14

Notice where a meeting is adjourned for 30 days ............................................................

14

Form of notice for adjourned meeting ..............................................................................

14

Right to discuss the management of the Company..........................................................

14

Voting on show of hands..................................................................................................

14

Poll ...................................................................................................................................

14

Chairperson's vote ...........................................................................................................

15

Proxy holders and representatives voting rights ..............................................................

15

Votes of joint holders........................................................................................................

15

Incapacity.........................................................................................................................

16

1110078880 0501360 DJB04

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Calix Ltd. published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 04:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CALIX LIMITED
11/16CALIX : Amended Constitution - November 2021
PU
11/12Calix Files Patent for New Technology for Zero Emission Iron, Steel Production
MT
11/11Application for quotation of securities - CXL
PU
11/10Calix November 2021 Quarterly Newsletter
PU
11/09Calix Names New CEO for CO2 Mitigation Business LEILAC Group; Shares Fall 3%
MT
11/03INSIDER SELL : Calix
MT
11/01INSIDER BUY : Calix
MT
11/01INSIDER SELL : Calix
MT
10/29INSIDER SELL : Calix
MT
10/25CALIX : Q3 Results Top Street Expectations, Srts Q4 Outlook -- Stock 2% Lower After-Hours
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 24,7 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
Net income 2022 -6,25 M -4,55 M -4,55 M
Net cash 2022 35,2 M 25,6 M 25,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 636x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 279 M 942 M 930 M
EV / Sales 2022 50,3x
EV / Sales 2023 38,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart CALIX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Calix Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALIX LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,94 AUD
Average target price 6,92 AUD
Spread / Average Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip Hargraves Hodgson Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Darren Charles Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter John Turnbull Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Sceats Executive Director & Chief Scientist
Adam Vincent General Manager-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALIX LIMITED638.60%847
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION26.63%102 693
AIR LIQUIDE13.21%82 052
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.6.82%47 969
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.49.38%32 629
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION83.90%31 735