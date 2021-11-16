Calix : Amended Constitution - November 2021

|
Constitution
Power.................................................................................................................................
7
Reduction of capital............................................................................................................
7
8
Transfer of shares............................................................................................................
8
Form of transfer..................................................................................................................
8
Execution of instruments of transfer...................................................................................
8
Refusal to register ..............................................................................................................
8
No transfer to prohibited persons .......................................................................................
9
Notice of Refusal................................................................................................................
9
Certificate to be given up on transfer .................................................................................
9
When transfer books and register may be closed ..............................................................
9
9
Transmission of shares.................................................................................................
10
Recognised interests........................................................................................................
10
Transmission....................................................................................................................
10
Personal representatives and joint holders ......................................................................
10
10
Forfeiture of shares .......................................................................................................
11
Procedure for forfeiture ....................................................................................................
11
Application to dividends ...................................................................................................
11
Rights of sale ...................................................................................................................
11
Cessation as a member ...................................................................................................
11
Evidence of forfeiture .......................................................................................................
11
Manner of forfeiture..........................................................................................................
12
Residue on sale ...............................................................................................................
12
Certificates .......................................................................................................................
12
Application to further calls ................................................................................................
12
11
General meetings ...........................................................................................................
12
Annual General Meetings.................................................................................................
12
Power to convene ............................................................................................................
12
Power to postpone ...........................................................................................................
12
Notice...............................................................................................................................
12
Notice period and content ................................................................................................
13
Circular resolution ............................................................................................................
13
Omissions ........................................................................................................................
13
12
Proceedings at general meetings .................................................................................
13
Quorum ............................................................................................................................
13
Effect of no quorum..........................................................................................................
13
Chairperson of directors...................................................................................................
13
Vacancy in chairperson....................................................................................................
13
Adjournment.....................................................................................................................
14
Notice where a meeting is adjourned for 30 days ............................................................
14
Form of notice for adjourned meeting ..............................................................................
14
Right to discuss the management of the Company..........................................................
14
Voting on show of hands..................................................................................................
14
Poll ...................................................................................................................................
14
Chairperson's vote ...........................................................................................................
15
Proxy holders and representatives voting rights ..............................................................
15
Votes of joint holders........................................................................................................
15
Incapacity.........................................................................................................................
16
1110078880 0501360 DJB04
