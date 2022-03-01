Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Calix Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CXL   AU0000017840

CALIX LIMITED

(CXL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Calix : Application for quotation of securities - CXL

03/01/2022 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

CALIX LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday March 02, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

CXL

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

125,705

01/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

CALIX LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

36117372540

1.3

ASX issuer code

CXL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

2/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

CXLAD : SHARE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

CXL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

125,705

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

25/2/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

28/2/2022

For personal use only

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Issue date

1/3/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

125,705

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

125,705 at $0.00 per security associated with the vesting of employee options

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Calix Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 22:48:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CALIX LIMITED
05:50pCALIX : Application for quotation of securities - CXL
PU
02/22Calix Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/11SaltX Technology presents successful results for the Calix charging reactor in Bollmora
AQ
01/31NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
01/26EARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Calix Inc, 57.1% Follow-Through Indicator, 10.5% Sensitive
MT
01/23Rival Honduran lawmakers back different congressional heads in dispute with next presid..
RE
01/19INSIDER SELL : Calix
MT
01/06Tech Stocks Declining Near Thursday Close as Midday Uptick Loses Momentum
MT
2021Tech Stocks Hang Onto Slim Gains This Afternoon
MT
2021Tech Stocks Just Underwater in Recent Trading But Chipmakers Keeping Sector Near Surfac..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 22,0 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
Net income 2022 -10,4 M -7,55 M -7,55 M
Net cash 2022 27,7 M 20,1 M 20,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 480x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 966 M 701 M 701 M
EV / Sales 2022 42,7x
EV / Sales 2023 30,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart CALIX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Calix Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALIX LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,99 AUD
Average target price 6,92 AUD
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip Hargraves Hodgson Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Darren Charles Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter John Turnbull Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Sceats Executive Director & Chief Scientist
Adam Vincent General Manager-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALIX LIMITED-9.92%673
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION8.28%99 632
AIR LIQUIDE-3.01%79 167
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-6.85%47 179
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.2.21%32 432
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.5.42%31 892