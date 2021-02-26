Callaway Golf : 2-Ball Ten Momentum + 33 Epic Drivers On LPGA

Here is our biggest equipment news on Tour so far this week:

Odyssey 2-Ball Ten: The #1 Putter Model In Puerto Rico

Our new Odyssey 2-Ball Ten Putter is off to a tremendous start, and this week it's the #1 Putter model at the Puerto Rico Open on the PGA Tour. Players are liking the legendary 2-Ball alignment design along with the super high MOI shape.

It's also the putter that Jon Rahm is using at the WGC this week, and 10 players used our Odyssey 2-Ball Ten Putters two weeks ago at Pebble Beach. Odyssey continues to dominate as the #1 Putter at every major worldwide Tour event this week - WGC Workday Championship, Puerto Rico Open, and LPGA Gainbridge at Boca Rico.

LPGA: 33 Epic Drivers In Play

This week Callaway is the undisputed equipment leader at the first full-field LPGA Tour event of 2021. There are 33 of our new Epic Drivers in play at the LPGA event - making it the #1 model in the field by far. In fact there are more Epic Drivers at the event than there are total drivers for any other brand. Callaway is also the #1 Fairway Wood and #1 Iron at the event, and Odyssey has more putters in play than the #2 and #3 brands combined.