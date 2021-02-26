Log in
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY

CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY

(ELY)
02/26 02:28:35 pm
27.76 USD   +2.06%
Callaway Golf : 2-Ball Ten Momentum + 33 Epic Drivers On LPGA

02/26/2021 | 02:05pm EST
Here is our biggest equipment news on Tour so far this week:

Odyssey 2-Ball Ten: The #1 Putter Model In Puerto Rico

Our new Odyssey 2-Ball Ten Putter is off to a tremendous start, and this week it's the #1 Putter model at the Puerto Rico Open on the PGA Tour. Players are liking the legendary 2-Ball alignment design along with the super high MOI shape.

It's also the putter that Jon Rahm is using at the WGC this week, and 10 players used our Odyssey 2-Ball Ten Putters two weeks ago at Pebble Beach. Odyssey continues to dominate as the #1 Putter at every major worldwide Tour event this week - WGC Workday Championship, Puerto Rico Open, and LPGA Gainbridge at Boca Rico.

LPGA: 33 Epic Drivers In Play

This week Callaway is the undisputed equipment leader at the first full-field LPGA Tour event of 2021. There are 33 of our new Epic Drivers in play at the LPGA event - making it the #1 model in the field by far. In fact there are more Epic Drivers at the event than there are total drivers for any other brand. Callaway is also the #1 Fairway Wood and #1 Iron at the event, and Odyssey has more putters in play than the #2 and #3 brands combined.

Disclaimer

Callaway Golf Company published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 19:04:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 552 M - -
Net income 2020 -106 M - -
Net Debt 2020 839 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -24,7x
Yield 2020 0,07%
Capitalization 2 562 M 2 562 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,19x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 4 200
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Callaway Golf Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 31,10 $
Last Close Price 27,20 $
Spread / Highest target 47,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Oliver G. Brewer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian P. Lynch Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John F. Lundgren Chairman
Alan Hocknell Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Mark F. Leposky Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY15.95%2 562
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-24.06%33 930
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.7.79%3 247
ASICS CORPORATION-11.87%3 179
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.-0.49%2 263
MIPS AB (PUBL)32.04%2 159
