    ELY   US1311931042

CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY

(ELY)
Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

11/02/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday afternoon, November 9, 2021. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call with financial analysts and investors at 2:00 p.m. PST that same day to review the results and discuss the Company's business and outlook. The call will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed via the Callaway Investor Relations website at http://ir.callawaygolf.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event. The replay may be accessed through the internet at http://ir.callawaygolf.com/ and will be available through 9:00 p.m. PST on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

About Callaway Golf Company
Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) is an unrivaled tech-enabled golf company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Callaway Golf, Topgolf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway manufactures and sells premium golf clubs, golf balls, golf and lifestyle bags, golf and lifestyle apparel and other accessories, and provides world-class golf entertainment experiences through Topgolf, its wholly-owned subsidiary. For more information please visit www.callawaygolf.com, www.topgolf.com, www.odysseygolf.com, www.OGIO.com, www.travismathew.com, and www.jack-wolfskin.com.

Investor Contact
Lauren Scott
(760) 931-1771
invrelations@callawaygolf.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/callaway-golf-company-to-broadcast-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-301414517.html

SOURCE Callaway Golf Company


