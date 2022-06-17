Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Callaway Golf Company
  News
  Summary
    ELY   US1311931042

CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY

(ELY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-17 pm EDT
21.02 USD   +6.27%
06/17CALLAWAY GOLF : Rahm, Burns + Xander WITB
PU
06/08CALLAWAY GOLF : ANNOUNCES A NON-DEAL ROADSHOW WITH JP MORGAN AND BANK OF AMERICA - Form 8-K
PU
06/08CALLAWAY GOLF CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Callaway Golf : Rahm, Burns + Xander WITB

06/17/2022 | 07:04pm EDT
Jon Rahm is looking to successfully defend at the U.S. Open, and he's near the top of the leaderboard through 36 holes. Here's a look at his Callaway equipment, along with Sam Burns' gear, Xander Schauffele's setup, and Odyssey's major count performance.

Jon Rahm WITB: U.S. Open

Rahm is right at the top of the leaderboard in Boston. Here's a look at what's in his bag:

During our Rogue product launch event, Rahm said that there are certain numbers for launch angle (10-12 degrees) and spin (2200-2500 rpm) that he wants to see. He can "usually tell right away" if it's right for him and if he can hit the shots he wants, which the Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS did for him. The driver was in Jon's bag during his victory at the Mexico Open.

Sam Burns WITB: U.S. Open

Here's what Sam Burns has in the bag this week at Brookline:

This is the same setup Sam used in his win at the Valspar Championship in March, and at Colonial last month. Burns first put the Rogue ST Triple Diamond Driver in the bag at the Farmers Insurance Open, and has said that in addition to the consistent ball speeds, he likes the dispersion that he gets with this driver, particularly off of his mis-hits.

Xander Schauffele WITB: U.S. Open

Xander Schauffele is in the mix, and here is the Callaway equipment in his bag this week:

  • Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS Driver (10.5°) - Mitsubishi Kai'li White 70 TX Shaft
  • Epic Speed Fairway Wood (15°) - Mitsubishi Kai'li White 70 TX
  • Apex UW (21°) - Mitsubishi Kai'li White 90 TX
  • Apex TCB Irons (4-PW) - Nippon Modus Tour 130X Shafts
  • Callaway Prototype Wedge (52°) - True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Shaft
  • Odyssey O-Works Red 7 CH Putter
  • A Chrome Soft X Golf Ball

Xander has been playing his Rogue ST Driver since the beginning of the new year in Kapalua. During our January launch event, Schauffele said that "after one or two swings" he knew that the ball speed and tight dispersion were right for his Rogue ST was in the bag for him in his win at the Zurich Classic.

Odyssey Is The #1 Putter By Far At U.S. Open

Odyssey is the #1 Putter Brand by a wide margin this week at Brookline, with 66 putters in play (no other brand has more than 36). The White Hot OG lineup continues to draw attention, and this week 17 of these putters are in play at the U.S. Open! Odyssey has now won 43 straight major putter counts across the PGA, LPGA and Champions Tours.

Disclaimer

Callaway Golf Company published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 23:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
