    ELY   US1311931042

CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY

(ELY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/27 04:00:02 pm EDT
21.99 USD   +4.96%
08:21aCALLAWAY GOLF : Sam Burns WITB At Colonial
PU
05/27Berenberg Bank Adjusts Callaway Golf's Price Target to $34 From $37, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/26CALLAWAY GOLF CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Press ReleasesOfficial Publications

Callaway Golf : Sam Burns WITB At Colonial

05/31/2022 | 08:21am EDT
Sam Burns wins for the second time in 2022 with Rogue ST, and it's a strong showing for Callaway at another major championship. Here are our top stories from this weekend.

Sam Burns WITB - Charles Schwab Challenge

Here's what Sam Burns has in the bag this week.

This is the same setup Sam used in his win at the Valspar Championship in March. Burns first put the Rogue ST Triple Diamond Driver in the bag at the Farmers Insurance Open, and has said that in addition to the consistent ball speeds, he likes the dispersion that he gets with this driver, particularly off of his mis-hits. He's averaged over 320 yards off the tee this week.

Rogue ST: The #1 Driver At Another Major

Rogue ST was the most played driver this week at the Sr. PGA Championship, and Callaway was the #1 Driver Brand by far. We were also the #1 Fairway Wood Brand, and Odyssey was the #1 Putter Brand for the 41st consecutive major in a row. The winner of the major used an Epic Speed Driver and an Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie as well.

Disclaimer

Callaway Golf Company published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 12:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 947 M - -
Net income 2022 174 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 397 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 061 M 4 061 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 24 800
Free-Float 81,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 21,99 $
Average target price 34,92 $
Spread / Average Target 58,8%
Oliver G. Brewer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian P. Lynch Chief Financial & Legal Officer, Executive VP
John F. Lundgren Chairman
Alan Hocknell Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Mark F. Leposky Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
