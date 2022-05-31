Callaway Golf : Sam Burns WITB At Colonial

Sam Burns wins for the second time in 2022 with Rogue ST, and it's a strong showing for Callaway at another major championship. Here are our top stories from this weekend.

Here's what Sam Burns has in the bag this week.

This is the same setup Sam used in his win at the Valspar Championship in March. Burns first put the Rogue ST Triple Diamond Driver in the bag at the Farmers Insurance Open, and has said that in addition to the consistent ball speeds, he likes the dispersion that he gets with this driver, particularly off of his mis-hits. He's averaged over 320 yards off the tee this week.

Rogue ST was the most played driver this week at the Sr. PGA Championship, and Callaway was the #1 Driver Brand by far. We were also the #1 Fairway Wood Brand, and Odyssey was the #1 Putter Brand for the 41st consecutive major in a row. The winner of the major used an Epic Speed Driver and an Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie as well.