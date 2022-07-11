Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Callaway Golf Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELY   US1311931042

CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY

(ELY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-11 pm EDT
20.64 USD   -2.92%
05:34pCALLAWAY GOLF : Xander's Gear, Jaws Raw + TOUR Highlights
PU
07/08CALLAWAY GOLF : #1 Driver + 41 Jaws Raw In Play
PU
07/01Berenberg Bank Terminates Coverage of 85 Companies in Consumer Discretionary, Healthcare, Industrial Tech, REIT, Software and IT Services Sectors
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Callaway Golf : Xander's Gear, Jaws Raw + TOUR Highlights

07/11/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Xander Schauffele is looking to close out his third PGA TOUR win of the season, Adam Svensson is in contention for his first TOUR victory, Jaws Raw is one of the hottest new products at the Genesis Scottish Open, and Callaway wins more major counts. Here's a rundown of our top stories this weekend.

Xander Schauffele WITB: Scottish Open

Xander Schauffele is the 54-hole leader at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he's looking to keep his winning streak going. Schauffele won his last PGA TOUR start at the Travelers Championship, and earlier this week he carded rounds of 64-70 to win the JP McManus Pro-Am. Here's Schauffele's featured Callaway equipment:

Xander was also a winner earlier this year at the Zurich Classic, with a 29-under score at the two-man team event. Each of his wins in 2022 have come with a Rogue ST Driver and Chrome Soft X Ball in the bag. The 52° Jaws Raw was in the bag for his victory at the Travelers Championship, the same week that the wedge officially launched on TOUR.

In other PGA TOUR news, Callaway staffer Adam Svensson is in contention at The Barbasol Championship. Adam's bag includes a Rogue ST Triple Diamond Driver, Rogue ST LS Fairway Wood, Chrome Soft X Ball, Odyssey Toulon Palm Beach Putter, and a 60° Jaws Raw Wedge.

ICYMI: 41 Jaws Raw Wedges At Scottish Open

In case you missed it, our new Jaws Raw Wedges are receiving strong early reactions on TOUR, and this week there are 41 total Jaws Raw in play at the Scottish Open. Featuring the most aggressive grooves in golf, a Raw face, and Tungsten weighting, these new wedges are designed to deliver pure spin in its rawest form.

Schauffele, Kevin Kisner, Marc Leishman, Si Woo Kim, and Danny Willett are among the players who are using Jaws Raw, which is available for pre-order now, and available at retailers nationwide on July 22nd.

Callaway Wins Driver Count At Another Major

Callaway is the #1 Driver this week at the Senior Players Championship, with 45% of all drivers in the field. Rogue ST is the #1 Driver model by far, and Odyssey is the #1 Putter brand with over 50% of all putters in play. In other news, Callaway is the #1 Driver Brand this week at the Genesis Scottish Open, with Rogue ST leading the way.

Disclaimer

Callaway Golf Company published this content on 10 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 21:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY
05:34pCALLAWAY GOLF : Xander's Gear, Jaws Raw + TOUR Highlights
PU
07/08CALLAWAY GOLF : #1 Driver + 41 Jaws Raw In Play
PU
07/01Berenberg Bank Terminates Coverage of 85 Companies in Consumer Discretionary, Healthcar..
MT
06/27Goldman Sachs Lowers Callaway Golf Company's Price Target to $21 From $24, Maintains Ne..
MT
06/17CALLAWAY GOLF : Rahm, Burns + Xander WITB
PU
06/08CALLAWAY GOLF : ANNOUNCES A NON-DEAL ROADSHOW WITH JP MORGAN AND BANK OF AMERICA - Form 8-..
PU
06/08CALLAWAY GOLF CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/08Callaway golf company announces a non-deal roadshow with jp morgan and bank of america
PR
05/31CALLAWAY GOLF : Sam Burns WITB At Colonial
PU
05/27Berenberg Bank Adjusts Callaway Golf's Price Target to $34 From $37, Maintains Buy Rati..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 948 M - -
Net income 2022 174 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 397 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 927 M 3 927 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 24 800
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Callaway Golf Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 21,26 $
Average target price 34,75 $
Spread / Average Target 63,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver G. Brewer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian P. Lynch Chief Financial & Legal Officer, Executive VP
John F. Lundgren Chairman
Alan Hocknell Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Mark F. Leposky Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY-22.52%3 927
FLUIDRA, S.A.-44.03%3 806
ASICS CORPORATION1.22%3 471
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-71.45%3 444
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.-15.94%3 223
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.-21.35%1 363