Callaway Golf : Xander's Gear, Jaws Raw + TOUR Highlights

Xander Schauffele is looking to close out his third PGA TOUR win of the season, Adam Svensson is in contention for his first TOUR victory, Jaws Raw is one of the hottest new products at the Genesis Scottish Open, and Callaway wins more major counts. Here's a rundown of our top stories this weekend.

Xander Schauffele is the 54-hole leader at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he's looking to keep his winning streak going. Schauffele won his last PGA TOUR start at the Travelers Championship, and earlier this week he carded rounds of 64-70 to win the JP McManus Pro-Am. Here's Schauffele's featured Callaway equipment:

Xander was also a winner earlier this year at the Zurich Classic, with a 29-under score at the two-man team event. Each of his wins in 2022 have come with a Rogue ST Driver and Chrome Soft X Ball in the bag. The 52° Jaws Raw was in the bag for his victory at the Travelers Championship, the same week that the wedge officially launched on TOUR.

In other PGA TOUR news, Callaway staffer Adam Svensson is in contention at The Barbasol Championship. Adam's bag includes a Rogue ST Triple Diamond Driver, Rogue ST LS Fairway Wood, Chrome Soft X Ball, Odyssey Toulon Palm Beach Putter, and a 60° Jaws Raw Wedge.

In case you missed it, our new Jaws Raw Wedges are receiving strong early reactions on TOUR, and this week there are 41 total Jaws Raw in play at the Scottish Open. Featuring the most aggressive grooves in golf, a Raw face, and Tungsten weighting, these new wedges are designed to deliver pure spin in its rawest form.

Schauffele, Kevin Kisner, Marc Leishman, Si Woo Kim, and Danny Willett are among the players who are using Jaws Raw, which is available for pre-order now, and available at retailers nationwide on July 22nd.

Callaway is the #1 Driver this week at the Senior Players Championship, with 45% of all drivers in the field. Rogue ST is the #1 Driver model by far, and Odyssey is the #1 Putter brand with over 50% of all putters in play. In other news, Callaway is the #1 Driver Brand this week at the Genesis Scottish Open, with Rogue ST leading the way.