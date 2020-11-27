Log in
Calliditas Therapeutics :' nomination committee for the AGM 2021

11/27/2020 | 10:10am EST
STOCKHOLM, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ.) publishes the nomination committee's composition for the AGM in 2021. 

The nomination committee, which is appointed in accordance with the principles adopted by the extraordinary general meeting on September 14, 2017, consists of:

· Patrick Sobocki, appointed by Stiftelsen Industrifonden

· Spike Loy, appointed by BVF

· Karl Tobieson, appointed by Linc AB

· Elmar Schnee (chairman of the board of directors)

The nomination committee shall, before the annual general meeting 2021, prepare a proposal for the election of chairman and other members of the board of directors, the election of chairman of the annual meeting, election of auditors, the determination of fees and matters pertaining thereto.

For more information please visit:

https://www.calliditas.se/en/nomination-committee-2314/

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the nomination committee for the annual general meeting on May 27, 2021 can do so by e-mail to finance@calliditas.com. Proposals should be submitted to the nomination committee before April 5, 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Johansson, CFO at Calliditas

Email: fredrik.johansson@calliditas.com

Telephone: +46 703 52 91 90

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 4.00 p.m on November 27, 2020.

About Calliditas Therapeutics

Calliditas Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Stockholm, Sweden focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' lead product candidate, Nefecon, is a proprietary, novel oral formulation of budesonide, an established, highly potent local immunosuppressant, for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy, or IgAN, for which there is a high unmet medical need and there are no approved treatments. Calliditas is running a global Phase 3 study within IgAN and, if approved, aims to commercialize Nefecon in the United States. Calliditas is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT). Visit www.calliditas.com for further information.

