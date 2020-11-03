Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)    CALTX   SE0010441584

CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB (PUBL)

(CALTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Calliditas Therapeutics : Announces Poster and Presentation at ASN Digital Kidney Week 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/03/2020 | 03:20pm EST
Calliditas Announces Poster and Presentation at ASN Digital Kidney Week 2020
Oct 19, 2020

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ('Calliditas') today announced upcoming presentations concerning Nefecon, its lead product candidate, at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2020 Reimagined conference, to be held virtually October 19-25, 2020.

At the 'Glomerular Diseases: Clinical, Outcomes, and Trials' session, a poster will be presented by Professor Jonathan Barratt from the Mayer IgA Nephropathy Laboratory at the University of Leicester. The poster describes the design of the NefIgArd trial, which is exploring the effect of Nefecon in patients with IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) who are at risk of developing End Stage Renal Disease.

At the oral abstract session 'Glomerular Diseases: Charting New Territory,' a presentation will be given by the University of Leicester's Dr Karen Molyneux on the effect of Nefecon on circulating levels of BAFF and soluble BCMA and TACI in patients with IgAN.

Poster Presentation:

'The NefIgArd trial: The Effect of Nefecon® (Budesonide) in Patients with Primary IgA Nephropathy at Risk of Developing ESRD'

Session: 'Glomerular Diseases: Clinical, Outcomes, and Trials - 1'

Date & Time: Thursday 22nd October 2020, 10:00am - 12:00pm EDT (4:00pm - 6:00pm CET)

Link: https://www.asn-online.org/education/kidneyweek/2020/program-abstract.aspx?controlId=3439759

Oral Presentation:

'Nefecon® (Budesonide) Selectively Reduces Circulating Levels of BAFF (BLyS) and Soluble BCMA and TACI in IgA Nephropathy.'

Oral Abstract Session: 'Glomerular Diseases: Charting New Territory.'

Date & Time: Friday 23rd October 2020, 5:00pm - 7:00pm EDT (11:00pm - 1:00am CET)

Link: https://www.asn-online.org/education/kidneyweek/2020/program-abstract.aspx?controlId=3439751

For further information, please contact:

Marie Galay, IR Manager, Calliditas

Tel.: +44 7955129845, email: marie.galay@calliditas.com

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on October 19, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. CET.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Stockholm, Sweden focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' lead product candidate, Nefecon,* is a proprietary, novel oral formulation of budesonide, an established, highly potent local immunosuppressant, for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy, or IgAN, for which there is a high unmet medical need and there are no approved treatments. Calliditas is running a global Phase 3 study within IgAN and, if approved, aims to commercialize Nefecon in the United States. Calliditas is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT). Visit www.calliditas.com for further information.

Nefecon is an investigational product that has not been approved by regulatory authorities in any jurisdiction. The name 'Nefecon' is Calliditas' current proprietary name for its budesonide product candidate; the final proprietary name has not yet been determined.

Disclaimer

Calliditas Therapeutics AB published this content on 19 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 20:19:04 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB (PUBL)
03:20pCALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS : Announces Poster and Presentation at ASN Digital Kidne..
PU
09:16aCALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS : closes acquisition of a controlling interest in Genkyo..
AQ
10/20CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS : Announces Poster and Presentation at ASN Digital Kidne..
AQ
10/19CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS : Announces Poster and Presentation at ASN Digital Kidne..
AQ
10/08CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS : Upping Probability of Positive Data-Readout
AQ
10/02CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB : - The 200 patient's last visit completed in Part A ..
AQ
10/01CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS : The 200 patient's last visit completed in Part A of Ne..
AQ
09/30CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS : Number of shares and votes in Calliditas Therapeutics
AQ
09/09CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB : - First patient in China enrolled in clinical phase..
AQ
09/08CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS : First patient in China enrolled in clinical phase 3 st..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,26 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net income 2020 -313 M -35,4 M -35,4 M
Net cash 2020 1 135 M 128 M 128 M
P/E ratio 2020 -17,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 404 M 612 M 611 M
EV / Sales 2020 16 248x
EV / Sales 2021 21,5x
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 161,50 SEK
Last Close Price 105,20 SEK
Spread / Highest target 54,9%
Spread / Average Target 53,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 52,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Renée Julie Elisabet Aguiar-Lucander Chief Executive Officer
Elmar J. Schnee Chairman
Katayoun Welin-Berger Vice President-Operations
Fredrik Johansson Chief Financial Officer
Johan Erik Häggblad Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB (PUBL)38.97%589
MERCK KGAA22.83%65 465
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD108.97%20 578
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.3.58%13 655
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.72.77%6 725
YUHAN CORPORATION33.19%3 349
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group