Q4 2023 REPORT
February 21, 2024
Q4 Highlights
On December 20th the FDA granted full approval of TARPEYO based on the submission of the full Phase 3 data set in June of 2023. The Phase 3 trial showed a highly statistically significant outcome on the primary endpoint of eGFR (p< 0.0001). Additional supportive data; slope analysis of 3ml/min/year in favour of TARPEYO versus placebo and statistically significant impact on microhaematuria and biomarkers such as IgA1
The new indication; reduction of loss of kidney function is now also indicated for the entire IgAN population at risk of disease progression.
Conditional approval of Nefecon in China was granted in November, providing access to a very large market opportunity where IgAN is not a rare disease, with estimates of up to 5 million patients.
Initiation of a Phase 2 trial in Alport syndrome in November, 2023 with setanaxib, a rare kidney disease for which there today is no approved medication.
The US PTO issued a Notice of Allowance for a new patent covering TARPEYO until 2043 on December 11th
Refinancing of existing credit line with Athyrium Capital LP on December 27th
Commercial Highlights
Q4 saw record enrolment growth, quarter over quarter, with a 51% increase in enrolments over Q3. New prescribers also grew by 53% in Q4 over Q3, reflecting an improved familiarity with, and increased understanding of, the disease modifying potential of TARPEYO
Total revenues of SEK 452 M for the 4th quarter (USD 42.4M), out of which TARPEYO net sales represented SEK 347 M (USD 32.6M), reflecting a 22% growth over Q3 2023 and a 108% growth over Q4 2022.
Positive operating cashflow in the quarter; communicated target achieved
Expecting some initial disconnect between new US label and market access rules due to P&T committee processes - typical seasonality in Q1 also expected
Potential full EMA approval of Kinpeygo in 1st half 2024, providing impetus for continued European commercial growth
Targeted commercial launch in Q2 of 2024 in China
Post period events
Patent covering TAREPYO
January 24th - patent issued February 13th - patent becomes valid
February 16th - FDA Orange Book is updated for TARPEYO, adding US 11,896,719
Maria Törnsen appointed as President of North America
Key Events in 2023 - A successful year!
Successful readout of NefIgArd Phase 3 clinical study; p> 0.0001; filing for full approval with the FDA 3 months after read out
Filing for full approval of Kinpeygo with EMA
Phase 3 data published in The Lancet
Interim readout of setanaxib data from Head and Neck cancer study - exciting data
China conditional approval for Nefecon granted
Notice of Allowance for TARPEYO patent until 2043
Full approval of TARPEYO by the FDA - First and Only
Product revenues of over $100m achieved in first full year of commercialization
CATEGORY LEADER IN A GROWING MARKET!
CMO Richard Philipson
Calliditas Recent Scientific Communications
CALLIDITAS HAD A STRONG PRESENCE AT KIDNEY WEEK, A CONFERENCE ORGANISED BY ASN (AMERICAN SOCIETY OF NEPHROLOGY) IN NOVEMBER OF 2023:
American Society of Nephrology Annual Meeting, Philadelphia; 2 - 5th November 2023 7 abstracts and presentations
Select scientific communications
- 30% reduction in eGFR or kidney failure
- Prediction of Long-term Clinical Benefit of Nefecon in a Real-World IgAN population
- Suppression of IgAN circulating autoimmune complexes
Time to 30% reduction in eGFR or kidney failure in NefIgArd Trial
Time to 30% reduction in eGFR* or kidney failure was a secondary endpoint in the NefIgArd trial
The time to this composite endpoint was significantly delayed with Nefecon vs placebo
- Nefecon 16 mg/day versus placebo: HR 0.45 (95% CI 0.26, 0.75), p=0.0014 (1-sided)†
In a post hoc analysis‡, the Nefecon treatment effect on the risk of 30% reduction in eGFR or kidney failure was consistent, irrespective of baseline UPCR
*A 30% reduction in eGFR was confirmed by two values over ≥4 weeks. To prevent informative censoring, death from a renal-related event, patients who experienced dialysis for at least 1 month, kidney transplantation or kidney failure (defined as a sustained eGFR <15 mL/min/1.73 m2 prior to a 30% reduction) were included as having had a clinical event occurring at that time.
† In an IPCW analysis, patients who received rescue medication or other prohibited immunosuppressive medications were censored at the time of their last eGFR measurement before receiving the medication. ‡Post hoc analysis using a standard Cox model. CI, confidence interval; eGFR, estimated glomerular filtration rate; HR, hazard ratio; IPCW, inverse probability of censoring weights.
Prediction of Long-term Clinical Benefit of Nefecon in a Real-world IgAN Population
eGFR total slope from the NefIgArd trial was used to calculate a hazard ratio (HR) for the clinical outcome, using the Inker meta-analysis1
- HR = 0.38 (95% CI 0.21, 0.63)
A matched registry cohort receiving supportive care only was used to generate a reference time to event curve
In comparison to this matched reference cohort, using the calculated HR of 0.38, the median delay to clinical outcome attributed to Nefecon was 12.8 years (95% CI 4.8, 27.9)
There was a relative reduction of approximately 50% in the proportion of patients expected to have a clinical outcome event within 10 years (24% vs 52%, Nefecon vs placebo)
1 Inker LA, et al. J Am Soc Nephrol 2019;30:1735-1745
