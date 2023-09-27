By Ben Glickman

Calliditas Therapeutics has received orphan drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for setanaxib in the treatment of Alport syndrome.

The Stockholm-based pharmaceutical company said Wednesday that, based on pre-clinical work, the company would begin a Phase 2 study of setanaxib in Alport syndrome in about 20 patients in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Alport syndrome is a genetic disorder which can cause kidney disease, loss of hearing and eye abnormalities. The company said that Alport affects 30,000 to 60,000 people in the U.S.

Orphan drug status is given in the development of treatments for rare diseases. Recipients can receive tax credits, exemptions from fees and potential market exclusivity after approval.

