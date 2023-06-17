Advanced search
    CALTX   SE0010441584

CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB (PUBL)

(CALTX)
2023-06-16
95.70 SEK   +2.85%
Calliditas Therapeutics : June 16, 2023 European Renal Association (ERA) Congress 2023 (Presentation)

06/17/2023 | 10:31am EDT
Long-term renal benefit over 2 years with Nefecon verified: The NefIgArd Phase 3 full trial results

Authors: Richard Lafayette1, Jens Kristensen2, Andrew Stone3, Jürgen Floege4, Vladimir Tesar5, Hernán Trimarchi6, Hong Zhang7, Necmi Eren8, Alexander Paliege9, Heather N. Reich10, Brad H. Rovin11, and Jonathan Barratt12, on behalf of the NefIgArd trial investigators

Affiliations: 1Division of Nephrology, Department of Medicine, Stanford University, Stanford, CA, USA; 2Calliditas Therapeutics AB, Stockholm, Sweden; 3Stone Biostatistics Ltd., Crewe, UK; 4Department of Nephrology and Clinical Immunology, Rheinisch Westfälische Technische Hochschule Aachen University Hospital, Aachen, Germany; 5Department of Nephrology, First Faculty of Medicine and General University Hospital, Charles University, Prague, Czech Republic; 6Nephrology Service, Hospital Británico de Buenos Aires, Buenos Aires, Argentina; 7Renal Division, Peking University First Hospital, Peking University Institute of Nephrology, Beijing, China; 8Department of Nephrology, Kocaeli University, Kocaeli, Turkey; 9Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine III, University Hospital Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany; 10Division of Nephrology, University Health Network, Department of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada; 11Division of Nephrology, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, OH, USA; 12College of Medicine Biological Sciences and Psychology, University of Leicester, Leicester, UK

Introduction

  • Nefecon is a targeted-release budesonide formulation specifically designed to treat IgAN1,2
  • It was the first ever treatment approved by the FDA and EMA for adult patients with primary IgAN at risk of rapid disease progression2,3
  • In the Phase 3 NefIgArd trial, treatment with Nefecon resulted in a significant reduction in UPCR (27%, p=0.0003) and significant treatment benefit on eGFR compared with placebo after 9 months3
  • Here, we present primary data from the full long-term data set, comprising 9 months of treatment and 15 months of follow-up (2 years in total)1,2

eGFR, estimated glomerular filtration rate; EMA, European Medicines Agency; FDA, Food and Drug Administration; IgA, immunoglobulin A; IgAN, Immunoglobulin A nephropathy; UPCR, urine protein-to-creatinine ratio.

1. Barratt J, et al. Kidney Int Rep. 2020;5:1620-1624. 2. Barratt J, et al. Kidney Int. 2023;103:391-402. 3. Calliditas Therapeutics press release. March 12, 2023. https://www.calliditas.se/en/calliditas-announces-primary-endpoint-successfully-met-in-phase-3-nefigard-trial-evaluating-nefecon-in-iga-nephropathy/ (accessed May 19, 2023).

Method

Interim readout

  • November 2020 readout; global study with 199 patients
  • Primary endpoint: proteinuria;
    key secondary endpoint: eGFR
  • Basis for accelerated/conditional approval in USA/Europe, respectively

Full Phase 3 trial

  • Designed to confirm the long-term renal benefit of observed proteinuria reduction
  • Primary endpoint eGFR
  • Read out positive data in March 2023; global study with 364 patients
  • Estimated FDA filing July 2023

NefIgArd: A two-part, global, randomized, double-blind,placebo-controlled study

Screening

Treatment, double blinded

Follow up, double blinded

9 months

15 months observation

on drug

off drug

Nefecon

16 mg/day

Optimized & stable

RAS blockade

Placebo

All randomized patients remained blinded and on optimized RAS inhibition

Interim readout 199 patients; primary endpoint proteinuria reduction

Base inclusion/exclusion criteria:

  • Study included patients ≥18 years old with biopsy-proven IgAN; >1 g of proteinuria; eGFR >35-<90 mL/min/1.73 m², and well-controlled blood pressure of <140/90 mmHg
  • Among the exclusion criteria were systemic diseases, having undergone a kidney transplant, and the presence of other glomerulopathies

Primary efficacy endpoint: Time-weighted average change from baseline in eGFR over

the 2-year period

eGFR, estimated glomerular filtration rate; FDA, Food and Drug Administration; IgAN, immunoglobulin A nephropathy; RAS, renin-angiotensin system.

Results: Patient overview

Nefecon 16 mg/day

Placebo

(n=182)

(n=182)

Median (range) age, years

43 (21-69)

42 (20-73)

<45 years, n (%)

98

(53.8)

104 (57.1)

Sex, n (%)

Male

117 (64.3)

123 (67.6)

Female

65

(35.7)

59

(32.4)

Race, n (%)

White

138 (75.8)

137 (75.3)

Asian

43

(23.6)

40

(22.0)

Black or African American

0

(0.0)

0

(0.0)

Other

1

(0.5)

5

(2.7)

Median (IQR) blood pressure, mmHg

Systolic

126 (121-132)

124 (117-130)

Diastolic

79

(76-84)

79 (74-84)

Median (IQR) UPCR (g/g)

1.28 (0.9-1.76)

1.25 (0.88-1.74)

Median (IQR) UACR (g/g)

0.99 (0.68-1.40)

0.98 (0.66-1.42)

Median (IQR) eGFR CKD-EPI (mL/min/1.73 m2)

56.14 (45.50-70.97)

55.11 (45.96-67.74)

Microhematuria at randomization, n (%)

Yes

123 (67.6)

127 (69.8)

No

59

(32.4)

55

(30.2)

Median (IQR) years since IgAN diagnosis

2.4 (0.6-6.9)

2.6 (0.6-6.5)

Systemic CS or immunosuppressant use before randomization, n (%)

Yes

15 (8.2)

19

(10.4)

No

167 (91.8)

163 (89.6)

CKD-EPI, Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Collaboration; CS, corticosteroid; eGFR, estimated glomerular filtration rate; IgAN, immunoglobulin A nephropathy; IQR, interquartile range; UACR, urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio; UPCR, urine protein-to-creatinine ratio.

Results: Efficacy (1)

Mean (± SEM) absolute change in eGFR from baseline

5

Primary endpoint: time-weighted

changeabsoluteMeanin eGFR

Nefecon 16 mg

Placebo

average change from baseline in

0

eGFR over the 2-year period

(mL/min/1.73baselinefromm2)

5.05 mL/min/1.73 m2 eGFR

-5

treatment benefit in favor of

Nefecon vs placebo over 2 years

(p<0.0001)

-10

eGFR benefit at the end of the

Treatment period

Observational follow-up period

9-month treatment period with

-15

Nefecon was maintained

0

3

6

9

12

18

24

during the 15-month

Month

observational follow-up

Nefecon 16 mg/day,

+0.66

-1.52

-6.11

mL/min/1.73 m2

Placebo, mL/min/1.73 m2

-4.56

-5.85

-12.00

Absolute difference,

5.21

4.33

5.89

mL/min/1.73 m2 (95% CI)

(3.35-7.58)

(2.44-6.66)

(3.35-9.15)

CI, confidence interval; eGFR, estimated glomerular filtration rate; SEM, standard error of the mean; UPCR, urine protein-to-creatinine ratio.

Disclaimer

Calliditas Therapeutics AB published this content on 17 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2023 14:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
