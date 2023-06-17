Calliditas Therapeutics : June 16, 2023 European Renal Association (ERA) Congress 2023 (Presentation)

Long-term renal benefit over 2 years with Nefecon verified: The NefIgArd Phase 3 full trial results

Authors: Richard Lafayette1, Jens Kristensen2, Andrew Stone3, Jürgen Floege4, Vladimir Tesar5, Hernán Trimarchi6, Hong Zhang7, Necmi Eren8, Alexander Paliege9, Heather N. Reich10, Brad H. Rovin11, and Jonathan Barratt12, on behalf of the NefIgArd trial investigators

Affiliations: 1Division of Nephrology, Department of Medicine, Stanford University, Stanford, CA, USA; 2Calliditas Therapeutics AB, Stockholm, Sweden; 3Stone Biostatistics Ltd., Crewe, UK; 4Department of Nephrology and Clinical Immunology, Rheinisch Westfälische Technische Hochschule Aachen University Hospital, Aachen, Germany; 5Department of Nephrology, First Faculty of Medicine and General University Hospital, Charles University, Prague, Czech Republic; 6Nephrology Service, Hospital Británico de Buenos Aires, Buenos Aires, Argentina; 7Renal Division, Peking University First Hospital, Peking University Institute of Nephrology, Beijing, China; 8Department of Nephrology, Kocaeli University, Kocaeli, Turkey; 9Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine III, University Hospital Carl Gustav Carus, Technische Universität Dresden, Dresden, Germany; 10Division of Nephrology, University Health Network, Department of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada; 11Division of Nephrology, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, OH, USA; 12College of Medicine Biological Sciences and Psychology, University of Leicester, Leicester, UK