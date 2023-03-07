Advanced search
    CALTX   SE0010441584

CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB (PUBL)

(CALTX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:12:28 2023-03-07 am EST
98.93 SEK   -0.33%
Calliditas Therapeutics : March, 2023 Corporate Presentation (Presentation)

03/07/2023 | 09:04am EST
Corporate Presentation

March 2023

Disclaimers

Important information

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended,

including, without limitation, statements regarding Calliditas' strategy, commercialization efforts, business plans, regulatory submissions, clinical

development plans and focus. The words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, including, without limitation,

any related to Calliditas' business, operations, continued and additional regulatory approvals for TARPEYO and Kinpeygo, market acceptance of

TARPEYO and Kinpeygo, clinical trials, supply chain, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines, competition from other biopharmaceutical companies, revenue and product sales projections and forecasts and other risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Calliditas' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Calliditas cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Calliditas disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation represent

Calliditas' views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

2

A commercial stage biopharma company focused on novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on

renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet needs

  • Pioneers in immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN)
    • Positive Phase 2b results published in The Lancet
    • Successful top-line data read out from the ongoing Phase 3 NefIgArd trial in November 2020
    • Both clinical trials met primary and key secondary endpoints
    • Dec 2021 the first and only FDA approved medication for IgAN, launched Jan 2022
    • Jul 2022 the first and only EC approved medication for IgAN, launched Sept 2022
  • Strong pipeline in orphan liver and kidney indications; platform of first-in-class NOX Inhibitors
    • Actively expanding through in-licensing and/or acquisition of product candidates

Headquartered: Stockholm

OMX NASDAQ (CALTX)

Exchange

NASDAQ (CALT)

Key Institutional Shareholders

BVF Capital

Linc

Polar Capital

Sofinnova Partners

Cash (31/12/22): SEK 1,249m (~$119m)

3

Financial Overview - Key Takeaways from 2022; significant growth!

  • Total revenues of SEK 802.9 million ($79.3m) for the year of 2022 - 250% growth year over year
  • TARPEYO net sales for 2022 amounted to $36.8m (SEK 372.2 million) for initial 11 months of commercialization
  • Operating expense for the year amounted to SEK 1,210 M
  • Positive Q4 cash flow from operations of SEK 230 M driven by partner payments and TARPEYO sales.
  • Calliditas is well funded with a cash position of SEK 1,249 M as of end of December.
    • we believe that we are, based on our guidance for TARPEYO, funded to profitability and well prepared to capitalize on growth and opportunities in 2023.

4

Our Pipeline

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Marketed

Rights

Commercial

Region

Upcoming Milestones

IgAN

*

United States

IgAN

Europe, UK,

Switzerland

NEFECON

China, HK, Macau,

IgAN

Taiwan, Singapore,

S. Korea

IgAN

Japan

PBC

SCCHN

SETANAXIB

IPF

Alport

Mid March target for top line data readout of Part B of NefIgArd study

NDA accepted and FTD received in China. Decision expected in 2H 2023

Q2 2023: Trial Launch

Commercial:

Ongoing Trial:

Planned Trial:

Investigator Led Trial:

  • Approved under accelerated approval in the USA under the tradename TARPEYO. TARPEYOTM (budesonide) delayed release capsules is a prescription medicine used to reduce levels of protein in the urine (proteinuria) in adults with a kidney disease called primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) who are at high risk of rapid disease progression, generally UPCR ≥ 1.5g/g

5

Disclaimer

Calliditas Therapeutics AB published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 14:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 634 M 60,6 M 60,6 M
Net income 2022 -469 M -44,9 M -44,9 M
Net cash 2022 148 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -12,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 913 M 565 M 565 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,10x
EV / Sales 2023 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 102
Free-Float 94,9%
