CEO STATEMENT

Target market expansion following full approval in the US

Following the full approval of TARPEYO by the FDA in December of 2023, we were poised to bring the message of the disease modifying potential of TARPEYO to nephrologists. New marketing materials and training of everyone in the field to reflect the new indication and label were initiated, and in February we rolled out the new program. In Q3 of 2023 we had made the decision to expand the US field force and increase key field functions such as thought leader liaisons, medical directors and field reimbursement managers to address the larger market potential. Our new indication - reduction of kidney loss in patients with primary IgAN at risk of disease progression - now enables us to address the full adult IgAN population at risk, an important change for both patients and physicians. The potential that the drug has to provide a clinically meaningful delay in the need for dialysis or transplantation can now be discussed in interactions with treating nephrologists, as we now can share the exciting and important eGFR data from

the Phase 3 trial. It was important to us that we invested in the best possible team with the right focus in order to continue our important pioneering work for IgAN patients. In January we also announced the addition of an experienced senior executive, Maria Törnsén as President North America, who brings over a decade of expertise from the US rare disease market as well as a wealth of experience from account management, optimization of field resources, and franchise building. This was a key complement to our expanded field presence and we are delighted to already see the benefits of her expertise.

This timely expansion leverages the expertise we have built over the last two years and was instrumental in generating another record quarter in terms of enrollments. The 705 enrollments received in Q1 2024 represent a 27% increase over Q4, which in turn was a 51% increase over Q3. This continued strong growth in demand we believe is the result of our strong data and the positive patient and physician experiences with using the drug in a real-world setting, a key leading indicator of expected revenue growth in 2024. We are very excited about this positive trend and are continuing to see strong demand

in Q2. We believe that TARPEYO is poised to become the backbone treatment in IgAN as the only disease specific and disease modifying medication on the market, providing eGFR stabilization during treatment which is durable post treatment. The ability to treat when necessary to provide disease management without the high cost and potential safety-related issues of many chronic treatments is important both for patients and physicians dealing with this progressive disease, especially if it potentially can keep patients out of dialysis or transplantation in their lifetime.

Total net revenues for the quarter from TARPEYO amounted to USD

26.8 million (SEK 278 million). Revenues in Q1 were impacted by two important factors. The first was already communicated in our Q4 presentation: namely, that Q1 is typically a somewhat slower quarter due to the insurance reverification process taking place.

The second was completely unexpected, namely the cyberattack in