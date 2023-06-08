Advanced search
    CALTX   SE0010441584

CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB (PUBL)

(CALTX)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29:53 2023-06-08 am EDT
90.75 SEK   +0.89%
04:08pCalliditas Therapeutics : Termination of Open Market Sale Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
06/07European Equities Trend Lower After Brief, Positive Start to Wednesday Trading
MT
06/06Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Calliditas Therapeutics : Termination of Open Market Sale Agreement - Form 6-K

06/08/2023 | 04:08pm EDT
Termination of Open Market Sale Agreement

On June 7, 2023, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (the "Company") notified Jefferies LLC ("Jefferies") of its decision to terminate the Open Market Sale AgreementSM, dated as of June 28, 2022, (the "Sales Agreement") between the Company and Jefferies, effective as of June 15, 2023 (the "Termination Date"). The Sales Agreement provided for the offer and sale of the Company's American Depositary Shares (the "ADSs"), each representing two common shares (quota value SEK 0.04 per share) (the "Common Shares"), from time to time through Jefferies as its sales agent, subject to the maximum aggregate dollar amount registered pursuant to the applicable prospectus supplement. Sales of Common Shares through Jefferies were to be made (A) in negotiated transactions with the consent of the Company or (B) by any other method permitted by law deemed to be an "at-the-market" offering as defined in Rule 415(a)(4) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including block transaction, sales made directly on the Nasdaq Global Select Market or sales made into any other existing trading market for the Common Shares. Through the Termination Date, the Company did not sell any Common Shares under the Sales Agreement.

The foregoing description of the Sales Agreement is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Sales Agreement, a copy of which was filed as Exhibit 1.2 to the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-3 filed with the SEC on June 28, 2022.

The information contained in this Form 6-K is hereby incorporated by reference into the registrant's Registration Statements on Form F-3 (File No. 333-265881) and Form S-8 (333-240126).

Attachments

Disclaimer

Calliditas Therapeutics AB published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 20:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 498 M 139 M 139 M
Net income 2023 -121 M -11,2 M -11,2 M
Net cash 2023 554 M 51,3 M 51,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 -47,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 871 M 451 M 451 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,88x
EV / Sales 2024 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 181
Free-Float 85,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 89,95 SEK
Average target price 248,40 SEK
Spread / Average Target 176%
Managers and Directors
Renée Julie Elisabet Aguiar-Lucander Chief Executive Officer
Fredrik Johansson Chief Financial Officer
Elmar J. Schnee Chairman
Johan Erik Häggblad Chief Scientific Officer
Richard Philipson Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB (PUBL)-2.70%443
MERCK KGAA-6.55%78 685
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.-10.10%10 434
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.1.53%4 472
DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG1.99%3 885
CHANGCHUN BCHT BIOTECHNOLOGY CO.-11.19%3 635
