Callon Petroleum : 2nd Quarter 2021 Earnings Presentation

08/04/2021 | 08:36am EDT
2nd Quarter 2021 Earnings

August 4, 2021

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES - EARNINGS DECK

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include all statements regarding wells anticipated to be drilled and placed on production; future levels of development activity and associated production, capital expenditure, expense, and cash flow returns, and earnings expectations; the Company's 2021 production, expense and capital expenditure guidance; estimated inventory and reserve quantities and the present value thereof; and the implementation of the Company's business plans and strategy, as well as statements including the words "believe," "expect," "plans", "may", "will", "should", "could" and words of similar meaning. These statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. No assurances can be given, however, that these events will occur or that these projections will be achieved, and actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of certain factors. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Some of the factors which could affect our future results and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include the volatility of oil and natural gas prices; changes in the supply of and demand for oil and natural gas, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and various governmental actions taken to mitigate its impact or actions by, or disputes among, members of OPEC and other oil and natural gas producing countries, such as Russia, with respect to production levels or other matters related to the price of oil; our ability to drill and complete wells, operational, regulatory and environment risks; the cost and availability of equipment and labor; our ability to finance our activities; and other risks more fully discussed in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Annual Reports on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, available on our website or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures such as "Adjusted Free Cash Flow," "Adjusted Cash G&A Costs," and "Adjusted EBITDA". These measures, detailed below, are provided in addition to, and not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes), included in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and posted on our website. Please see the appendix for reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures.

Adjusted free cash flow is a supplemental non-GAAP measure that is defined by the Company as adjusted EBITDA less operational capital, cash capitalized interest, net cash interest expense and capitalized cash G&A (which excludes capitalized expense related to share-based awards). We believe adjusted free cash flow is a comparable metric against other companies in the industry and is a widely accepted financial indicator of an oil and natural gas company's ability to generate cash for the use of internally funding their capital development program and to service or incur debt. Adjusted free cash flow is not a measure of a company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities, or as a measure of liquidity, or as an alternative to net income (loss).

Adjusted cash G&A is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that excludes certain non-cash incentive share-based compensation valuation adjustments. Callon believes that the non-GAAP measure of adjusted cash G&A is useful to investors because it provides a meaningful measure of our recurring G&A expense and provides for greater comparability period- over-period.

Callon calculates adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, depletion and amortization, (gains) losses on derivative instruments excluding net settled derivative instruments, impairment of evaluated oil and gas properties, non-cashstock-based compensation expense, merger and integration expense, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, and other operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flow provided by operating activities or other income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company believes that adjusted EBITDA provides additional information with respect to our performance or ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures and working capital requirements. Because adjusted EBITDA excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income (loss) and may vary among companies, the adjusted EBITDA presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

2

STRONG EXECUTION ADVANCES OUR GOALS

2Q21 BY THE NUMBERS

Metric

2Q21 Result

Total production (MBoe/d)

89.0

Oil production

63%

LOE expense ($Million)

$46.5

Production and ad valorem tax

5.6%

(% of total oil, natural gas, and NGL revenue)

GP&T expense ($Million)

$20.0

Operational capital1 ($Million)

$138.3

Adjusted EBITDA2 ($Million)

$196.8

Adjusted Free Cash Flow2 ($Million)

$6.9

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

Robust Activity Driving A Strong 2H21 Outlook

Completed2Q21 and placed on production 47 gross wells during

July production ~10% ahead of second quarter average

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Continues to Grow

Adjusted FCF positive in 2Q, despite being the highest planned capital spending period of the year

Callon expectations of >$200 million in 2H213

Advancing Debt Reduction

Proceeds from recent Senior Notes issuance used to fully redeem 2023 Senior Notes and reduce borrowings under the Credit Facility

Credit facility utilization ~50% (down from 85% at 2Q20) from FCF and asset divestitures

2020 Sustainability Report Shows Meaningful Progress

Strong improvement in GHG intensity, methane intensity, gas flared percent, total fluid spill rate, and TRIR

4th year as a Top Workplace by Houston Chronicle

Alignment of executive compensation with shareholder priorities

1.

Operational capital includes drilling, completions, facilities, and equipment, but excludes land and seismic.

2.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted FCF are non-GAAP measures. Please see Appendix for reconciliation.

3

3.

Based on current strip prices.

TRACKING TOWARDS OUR 2021 TARGETS1

1H21 RIGHT ON TARGET ACROSS THE BOARD

Operational Capital ($MM)

$0

$215

$430

Gross Wells Drilled

0

30

60

Gross Wells Completed2

0

47.5

95

Lease Operating Expense ($MM)

$0

$98

$195

Gathering, Processing and Transportation ($MM)

$0

$38

$75

Adjusted Cash G&A ($MM)

$0

$20

$40

SOLID YTD PERFORMANCE SETS UP FOR STRONG 2H21

  • 54% of operational capital spent through the first two quarters
  • Completions in 1H21 Eagle Ford weighted (~55%), 2H21 shifts to larger wells in Delaware and Midland
  • Remaining drilling activity will focus on all three asset areas
  • Trending slightly under budget on operating expenses through 1H21
  • Significant ramp up in production during July aligns with 2H21 production and free cash flow expectations

SIGNIFICANT PRODUCTION INCREASE IN JULY

Up ~10%

2Q21 completions driving

100

66%

strong start to 3Q21

(Mboe/d)

90

64%

Production

80

62%

Winter

70

Storm

60%

Uri

60

58%

Jan-21

Feb-21

Mar-21Apr-21May-21Jun-21

Jul-21E

Daily Production

% oil

1.

Note: Based on midpoint of FY21 guidance for operational capital, expenses, and gross wells drilled and completed.

2.

Gross wells completed through 2Q21 totaled 70, with only 61 of those wells turned to production by the end of the 2Q21.

4

MANAGING CASH COSTS FOR IMPROVED MARGINS

"ALL-IN" CASH COSTS1 VS REALIZATIONS2

$50

$40

$30

$/Boe

$20

$10

$0

2020 Actual

1Q21 Actual

2Q21 Actual

LOE

GP&T

Production & Ad Valorem Tax

Adjusted Cash G&A4

Cash Interest

Unhedged Price Realizations

Hedged Price Realizations

2Q21 Results

Permian

Eagle Ford

Daily production (MBoe/d)

61.9

27.0

% Oil

57%

76%

% NGL

22%

12%

Realized price3 ($/Boe)

$46.04

$54.72

Production Costs:

LOE ($/Boe)

$4.60

$8.34

Production and ad

$2.53

$3.12

valorem taxes ($/Boe)

GP&T ($/Boe)

$2.75

$1.84

Operating margin ($/Boe)

$36.16

$41.42

  • 10+% increase in operating margins in both regions vs 1Q21
  • 2H21 and 2022 hedging profile will benefit corporate price realizations

1.

"All-in" Cash Costs include LOE, GP&T, Adjusted Cash G&A, Cash Interest Expense, and Production and Ad Valorem Taxes.

2.

Price realizations are unhedged and hedged price per Boe per our earnings release.

5

3.

Prices are exclusive of hedging.

4.

Adjusted Cash G&A is a non-GAAP measure. Please see the appendix for reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Callon Petroleum Company published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 12:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
