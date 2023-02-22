Advanced search
    CPE   US13123X5086

CALLON PETROLEUM COMPANY

(CPE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-22 pm EST
34.80 USD   -1.42%
Callon Petroleum : 4th Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation

02/22/2023 | 05:34pm EST
2023

I N V E S T O R

P R E S E N T A T I O N

FEBRUARY 2023

Important Disclosures

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include all statements regarding wells anticipated to be drilled and placed on production; inventory and delineation; future levels of development activity and associated production, capital expenditures, cash flow expectations and expected uses therefof, and margins; expectations and estimates relating to income statement expenditures and capital expenditures; estimated realizations; estimated reserve quantities and the present value thereof; future income and returns; future debt levels and leverage and the implementation of the Company's business plans and strategy, as well as statements including the words "believe," "expect," "plans," "may," "will," "should," "could," and words of similar meaning. These statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. No assurances can be given, however, that these events will occur or that these projections will be achieved, and actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of certain factors. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Some of the factors which could affect our future results and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include the volatility of oil and natural gas prices; changes in the supply of and demand for oil and natural gas, including as a result of actions by, or disputes among members of OPEC and other oil and natural gas producing countries with respect to production levels or other matters related to the price of oil; general economic conditions or as a result of our ability to drill and complete wells; operational, regulatory and environment risks; the cost and availability of equipment and labor; our ability to finance our development activities at expected costs or at expected times or at all; rising interest rates and inflation; our inability to realize the benefits of recent transactions; currently unknown risks and liabilities relating to the newly acquired assets and operations; adverse actions by third parties involved with the transactions; risks that are not yet known or material to us; and other risks more fully discussed in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, available on our website or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation refers to non-GAAP financial measures such as "adjusted free cash flow," "adjusted EBITDA," "adjusted EBITDA per Boe," "adjusted discretionary cash flow," "PV-10," and "net debt". These measures, detailed below, are provided in addition to, and not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes), included in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and posted on our website.

PV-10 is a supplemental non-GAAP measure. We believe that the presentation of PV-10 provides greater comparability when evaluating oil and gas companies due to the many factors unique to each individual company that impact the amount and timing of future income taxes. In addition, we believe that PV-10 is widely used by investors and analysts as a basis for comparing the relative size and value of our proved reserves to other oil and gas companies. PV-10 should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows or any other measure of a company's financial or operating performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Neither PV-10 nor the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows purport to represent the fair value of our proved oil and gas reserves.

Adjusted free cash flow is a supplemental non-GAAP measure that is defined by the Company as adjusted EBITDA less operational capital expenditures (accrual), capitalized cash interest, capitalized cash G&A (which excludes capitalized expense related to share-based awards), and cash interest expense, net. We believe adjusted free cash flow provides useful information to investors because it is a comparable metric against other companies in the industry and is a widely accepted financial indicator of an oil and natural gas company's ability to generate cash for the use of internally funding their capital development program and to service or incur debt. Adjusted free cash flow is not a measure of a company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities, or as a measure of liquidity, or as an alternative to net income (loss).

Callon calculates adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, depletion and amortization, (gains) losses on derivative instruments excluding net settled derivative instruments, impairment of evaluated oil and gas properties, non-cashshare-based compensation expense, merger, integration and transaction expense, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, and certain other expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flow provided by operating activities or other income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company believes that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors because it provides additional information with respect to our performance or ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures and working capital requirements. Because adjusted EBITDA excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income (loss) and may vary among companies, the adjusted EBITDA presented in this presentation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Net debt is a supplemental non-GAAP measure that is defined by the Company as total debt excluding unamortized premiums, discount, and deferred loan costs, less cash and cash equivalents. Net debt should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, total debt, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Management uses net debt to determine the Company's outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand. We believe this metric is useful to analysts and investors in determining the Company's leverage position since the Company has the ability to, and may decide to, use a portion of its cash and cash equivalents to reduce debt.

The Company is unable to reconcile the projected adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP), adjusted discretionary cash flow (non-GAAP), net debt and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) metrics included in this release to projected net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP), total debt and net income (loss) (GAAP), respectively, without unreasonable efforts because components of the calculations are inherently unpredictable, such as changes to current assets and liabilities, the timing of capital expenditures, movements in oil and gas pricing, unknown future events, and estimating future certain GAAP measures. The inability to project certain components of the calculation would significantly affect the accuracy of the reconciliation.

2023 Callon Investor Presentation | 2

Why Callon Today?

HIGH-RETURN ASSET PORTFOLIO

  • >10-yearinventory at <$60/Bbl in premier oil basins in Texas
  • >1,500 risked locations in core zones

DISCIPLINED "LIFE OF FIELD"

CO-DEVELOPMENT MODEL

  • Improves long-term capital efficiency
  • 29% y/y increase in Delaware Basin well productivity1

PERMIAN BASIN

YE22 Reserves: 412 MMBoe

ʼ23E CapEx: $830MM

ʼ23E Rigs: 5-6

ʼ23E Gross TILs: 80-90

CALLON

Market Cap: $2.2B3

Enterprise Value: $4.5B3

ʼ22 Production: 104.3 MBoe/d

Total PV-10:$10.5B

RETURNS-DRIVEN STRATEGY DRIVES ADJ. FCF

  • Expect to generate >$2.75 billion in adj. FCF from 2023-272

2022 ROCE4 of >25%

RAPID DEBT REDUCTION

Reduced leverage ratio by 70%5 & total debt >$700MM since 1Q21

70% Projected to reach key $2B debt milestone in 2H23 at strip commodity prices6

ESG LEADERSHIP

GHG intensity tied to long-term compensation ~50% GHG reduction by 2024

  1. Based on data from Enverus. Delaware Basin wells with nine months of production history in 2022
  2. Free cash flow forecast assumes $80/Bbl WTI and $3.50/MMBtu Henry Hub
  3. Market capitalization and enterprise value as of February 17, 2023
  4. Calculated as EBIT divided by average total assets minus average current liabilities
  5. Leverage ratio is calculated as net debt / LTM adjusted EBITDA as defined in our credit facility
  6. Bloomberg WTI oil price and NYMEX natural gas prices as of February 17, 2023

EAGLE FORD

YE22 Reserves: 67 MMBoe

ʼ23E CapEx: $170MM

ʼ23E Rigs: ~1

ʼ23E Gross TILs: 30-40

2023 Callon Investor Presentation | 3

2023 Value Drivers

2023E PRODUCTION

104 -107MBoe/d >60% Oil

>80% Liquids

2023 CAPITAL BUDGET

$1.0B Permian ~60%rate1

>80%

Reinvestment

ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW

>$2.75Bfor 2023-273

~125%market cap.4

Estimated

Of equity

  1. Calculated as 2023 total capex divided by consensus 2023E adjusted EBITDA. FactSet consensus 2023E adjusted EBITDA was $1.63 billion as of February 3, 2023
  2. Based on Bloomberg WTI oil price and NYMEX natural gas prices as of February 10, 2023
  3. Assumes price deck of $80/Bbl WTI and $3.50/MMBtu Henry Hub. Calculation excludes land, seismic, and facility costs
  4. Market capitalization as of February 17, 2023

IMPROVING CYCLE TIMES

~20% Reduction in project cycle times

CONTINUED DEBT REDUCTION

$2.0B Projected to achieve key debt milestone in 2H23 at strip2

CONSISTENT WELL RETURNS

~70% IRR Average ʼ23 project level returns3

2023 Callon Investor Presentation | 4

Execution Drove Record Adjusted Free Cash Flow in 2022

DELIVERED COMPANY RECORD $623MM ADJUSTED FCF1

4Q22

FY22

3 consecutive years of increases in adjusted EBITDA1 per Boe

FLOW PER SHARE6

$6.08

$25.51

Y/Y production growth of 9%

Reinvestment rate2 of <60%

ADJUSTED CASH

INTEGRATED DELAWARE SOUTH ASSETS

ADJUSTED FREE CASH

$165

$623

FLOW (MM)

Increased production ~11%3

(MM)

$412

$1,683

Reduced LOE per Boe ~20%3

ADJUSTED EBITDA

STRENGTHENED BALANCE SHEET

DEBT REDUCTION

$133

$462

Reduced leverage ratio by 1.0x4

(MM)

Paid down $462MM in debt

REDUCED EMISSIONS

4Q22 / FY22 PRODUCTION

4Q22 / FY22 CAPEX7

106 / 104

$234 / $998

On track to achieve ~50% GHG reduction by 20245

MBoe/d

(MM)

  1. Adjusted free cash flow, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per Boe are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the appendix for the reconciliation
  2. Reinvestment rate is calculated by dividing operational capital expenditures by cash from operating activities
  3. Increase reflects 4Q22 over 4Q21
  4. Leverage ratio is calculated as net debt / LTM adjusted EBITDA as defined in our credit facility
  5. The reduction rate is based on 2019's GHG emission levels
  6. Defined as adjusted discretionary cash flow divided by weighted average shares outstanding. Adjusted discretionary cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the appendix for the reconciliation
  7. Capital expenditures reflects capital spending as reported under full cost accounting which includes operational capex as well as capitalized interest and G&A, but excludes land, seismic, and ARO

2023 Callon Investor Presentation | 5

Disclaimer

Callon Petroleum Company published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 22:33:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
