    CPE   US13123X5086

CALLON PETROLEUM COMPANY

(CPE)
Callon Petroleum : Accretive Delaware Basin Acquisition - Primexx Energy Partners

08/04/2021 | 08:36am EDT
Accretive Delaware Basin Acquisition

Primexx Energy Partners

August 3, 2021

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include all statements regarding the pending acquisitions, the pending exchange, the financing of the acquisition and future performance of the Company, as well as statements including the words and indicators "believe," "expect," "plans," "may," "will," "should," "could," "project," "paves the way," "path," and words or indicators of similar meaning. These statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events, financial performance and operational performance based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate, including information provided by the seller of Primexx and Saragosa. No assurances can be given, however, that these events will occur or that projections will be achieved or expectations will be realized, and actual results could differ materially from those projected or expected as a result of certain factors, many of which are beyond our control. Some of the factors which could affect our future results and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include the volatility of oil and natural gas prices; changes in the supply of and demand for oil and natural gas, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and various governmental actions taken to mitigate its impact or actions by, or disputes among members of OPEC and other oil and natural gas producing countries with respect to production levels or other matters related to the price of oil; our ability to drill and complete wells; operational, regulatory and environment risks; the cost and availability of equipment and labor; our ability to finance the acquisition and our development activities at expected costs or at expected times or at all; our inability to realize the benefits of the pending transactions; currently unknown risks and liabilities relating to the newly acquired assets and operations; adverse actions by third parties involved with the transactions; risks that are not yet known or material to us; and other risks more fully discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our most recent Annual Reports on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, available on our website or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation refers to non-GAAP financial measures such as "adjusted free cash flow," "adjusted EBITDA," and "adjusted operating cash flow." These measures, detailed below, are provided in addition to, and not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes), included in our filings with the SEC and posted on our website.

Adjusted free cash flow is a supplemental non-GAAP measure that is defined by the Company as adjusted EBITDA less operational capital, cash capitalized interest, net cash interest expense and capitalized cash G&A (which excludes capitalized expense related to share-based awards). We believe adjusted free cash flow is a comparable metric against other companies in the industry and is a widely accepted financial indicator of an oil and natural gas company's ability to generate cash for the use of internally funding their capital development program and to service or incur debt. Adjusted free cash flow is not a measure of a company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities, or as a measure of liquidity, or as an alternative to net income (loss).

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

Callon calculates adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, depletion and amortization, (gains) losses on derivative instruments excluding net settled derivative instruments, impairment of evaluated oil and gas properties, non-cashstock-based compensation expense, merger and integration expense, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, and other operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flow provided by operating activities or other income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company believes that adjusted EBITDA provides additional information with respect to our performance or ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures and working capital requirements. Because adjusted EBITDA excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income (loss) and may vary among companies, the adjusted EBITDA presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Callon calculates adjusted operating cash flow as adjusted EBITDA less cash capitalized interest, net cash interest expense, and capitalized cash G&A (which excludes capitalized expense related to share-based awards). Adjusted operating cash flow is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flow provided by operating activities or other income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company believes that adjusted operating cash flow provides useful information to our investors as an indicator of cash flow generated from normal business operations before capital expenditures. Because adjusted operating cash flow excludes some, but not all, items that affect net cash provided by operating activities and may vary among companies, the adjusted operating cash flow presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

The Company is unable to reconcile the projected adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP) and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) metrics included in this release to projected net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) and net income (loss) (GAAP), respectively, because components of the calculations are inherently unpredictable, such as changes to current assets and liabilities, the timing of capital expenditures, movements in oil and gas pricing, unknown future events, and estimating future certain GAAP measures. The inability to project certain components of the calculation would significantly affect the accuracy of the reconciliation.

CONSOLIDATION OF A STRATEGIC PERMIAN ASSET

Accretive Across All Financial Metrics

  • Increases 2022E/2023E CFPS, FCFPS, ROCE, and CROCI

Oil-Weighted,High-Margin Contiguous Delaware Assets

  • Maintains strong oil mix with core locations that compete for capital today

Strengthens Financial Model with Higher FCF and Lower Reinvestment Rates

  • Adds Free Cash Flow while accelerating deleveraging timeframe

Expands Capital-Efficient Delaware Position For Optimized Development

  • Incremental opportunities for value capture beyond pro forma metrics and outlook

Integrated Infrastructure Supports Growth and Contributes to Low-Cost Structure

  • Operated gathering and water assets allow for scaled, capital-efficient development

Supports and Advances Sustainability Initiatives

  • More than doubles current water recycling capacity and aligns with reduced GHG emissions goals

BUILDING UPON OUR CORE DELAWARE POSITION

TRANSACTION DETAILS

PERMIAN - DELAWARE

Primexx Acquisition

  • Total consideration of $788MM (effective date of July 1st)
  • 9.19MM shares of CPE common stock
  • $440MM of cash
  • Purchase price multiple of ~$43,800 Boe/d1 of flowing PDP

Kimmeridge Equitization

With acquisition, Kimmeridge agreed to exchange 2L Notes

Retiring ~$197MM of 9% 2L Notes for ~$223MM of equity

Pro Forma

~110,000 Net Acres

10-Day VWAP share price basis at PSA signing (~5.5MM shares)

Accelerates deleveraging by reducing total debt & debt service

EAGLE FORD

PERMIAN - MIDLAND

=

Accelerates Strategic Initiatives

  • Operational benefits from Delaware consolidation
  • Increased capital allocation to Permian asset base
  • Accelerates path to < 2.0x leverage (2022E)
  • Strengthens overall financial position to a level commensurate with high quality asset base and organizational capabilities
    1. Purchase price multiple is a headline number derived from total consideration divided by 2Q2021 production. Illustrative calculation does not contemplate any value to acreage or midstream.

Disclaimer

Callon Petroleum Company published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 407 M - -
Net income 2021 183 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 710 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,88x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 754 M 1 754 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,17x
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 303
Free-Float 97,6%
