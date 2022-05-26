Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Callon Petroleum Company
  News
  Summary
    CPE   US13123X5086

CALLON PETROLEUM COMPANY

(CPE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/25 04:00:02 pm EDT
51.55 USD   +4.04%
12:36aCALLON PETROLEUM : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation/Bylaws/Change in Fiscal Year - Form 8-K
PU
05/25CALLON PETROLEUM CO : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/05CALLON PETROLEUM CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Callon Petroleum : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation/Bylaws/Change in Fiscal Year - Form 8-K

05/26/2022 | 12:36am EDT
cpe-20220525

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 25, 2022
Callon Petroleum Company
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
DE 001-14039 64-0844345
(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification Number)

One Briarlake Plaza
2000 W. Sam Houston Parkway S., Suite 2000
Houston, TX77042
(Address of Principal Executive Offices, and Zip Code)

(281) 589-5200
(Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)
(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (seeGeneral Instruction A.2. below):

Written communication pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communication pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communication pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.01 par value CPE NYSE

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).
Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.


Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.
On May 25, 2022, at the Annual Meeting (as defined below), the shareholders of Callon Petroleum Company ("Callon" or the "Company") approved an amendment to Callon's Certificate of Incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of Callon common stock ("Common Stock") from 78,750,000 shares to 130,000,000 shares (the "Charter Amendment"). Callon filed the Charter Amendment with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware and the Charter Amendment became effective on May 25, 2022.
The complete text of the Charter Amendment is filed as Exhibit 3.1 hereto and incorporated herein by reference.
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On May 25, 2022, the Company held its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") in Houston, Texas. As of the close of business on March 30, 2022, the record date for the Annual Meeting, there were 61,493,753 shares of Common Stock outstanding. A total of 51,175,157 shares of Common Stock were represented in person or by proxy at the Annual Meeting, which constituted a quorum to conduct business at the meeting. At the Annual Meeting, shareholders:
(a) Elected three Class I directors to serve on the Board, each for three years (Proposal 1);
(b) Approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers (Proposal 2);
(c) Ratified the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 (Proposal 3);
(d) Approved an amendment to the Company's Certificate of Incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of Common Stock (the "Authorized Share Increase Charter Amendment") (Proposal 4).
For additional information on these proposals, please see the proxy statement for the Annual Meeting, which was filed April 11, 2022. The voting results for each of these proposals are set forth below:
Proposal 1 - Election of Class I Directors
Nominee Votes Cast For Votes Withheld Broker Non-Votes
Michael L. Finch 45,069,799 504,735 5,600,623
Mary Shafer-Malicki 45,020,223 554,311 5,600,623
Steven A. Webster 41,511,834 4,062,700 5,600,623
Proposal 2 - Approval, on a Non-Binding Advisory Basis, of the Compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers
Votes Cast For Votes Cast Against Votes Abstained Broker Non-Votes
43,374,035 1,947,341 253,157 5,600,624
Proposal 3 - Ratification of the Appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the Company's Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022
Votes Cast For Votes Cast Against Votes Abstained Broker Non-Votes
50,888,226 79,603 207,328 -
Proposal 4 - Approval of the Authorized Share Increase Charter Amendment
Votes Cast For Votes Cast Against Votes Abstained Broker Non-Votes
48,385,352 2,758,879 30,925 -
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
Exhibit Number Title of Document
3.1
Certificate of Amendment to the Certificate of Incorporation of Callon, effective May 25, 2022
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File - the cover page XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document



SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.


Callon Petroleum Company
(Registrant)
May 25, 2022 /s/ Joseph C. Gatto, Jr.
Joseph C. Gatto, Jr.
President and Chief Executive Officer


Disclaimer

Callon Petroleum Company published this content on 25 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 04:35:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
