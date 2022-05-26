Callon Petroleum : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation/Bylaws/Change in Fiscal Year - Form 8-K





Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) : May 25, 2022

Callon Petroleum Company

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On May 25, 2022, at the Annual Meeting (as defined below), the shareholders of Callon Petroleum Company ("Callon" or the "Company") approved an amendment to Callon's Certificate of Incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of Callon common stock ("Common Stock") from 78,750,000 shares to 130,000,000 shares (the "Charter Amendment"). Callon filed the Charter Amendment with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware and the Charter Amendment became effective on May 25, 2022.

The complete text of the Charter Amendment is filed as Exhibit 3.1 hereto and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On May 25, 2022, the Company held its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") in Houston, Texas. As of the close of business on March 30, 2022, the record date for the Annual Meeting, there were 61,493,753 shares of Common Stock outstanding. A total of 51,175,157 shares of Common Stock were represented in person or by proxy at the Annual Meeting, which constituted a quorum to conduct business at the meeting. At the Annual Meeting, shareholders:

(a) Elected three Class I directors to serve on the Board, each for three years (Proposal 1);

(b) Approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers (Proposal 2);

(c) Ratified the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 (Proposal 3);

(d) Approved an amendment to the Company's Certificate of Incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of Common Stock (the "Authorized Share Increase Charter Amendment") (Proposal 4).

For additional information on these proposals, please see the proxy statement for the Annual Meeting, which was filed April 11, 2022. The voting results for each of these proposals are set forth below:

Proposal 1 - Election of Class I Directors

Nominee Votes Cast For Votes Withheld Broker Non-Votes Michael L. Finch 45,069,799 504,735 5,600,623 Mary Shafer-Malicki 45,020,223 554,311 5,600,623 Steven A. Webster 41,511,834 4,062,700 5,600,623

Proposal 2 - Approval, on a Non-Binding Advisory Basis, of the Compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers

Votes Cast For Votes Cast Against Votes Abstained Broker Non-Votes 43,374,035 1,947,341 253,157 5,600,624

Proposal 3 - Ratification of the Appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the Company's Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022

Votes Cast For Votes Cast Against Votes Abstained Broker Non-Votes 50,888,226 79,603 207,328 -

Proposal 4 - Approval of the Authorized Share Increase Charter Amendment

Votes Cast For Votes Cast Against Votes Abstained Broker Non-Votes 48,385,352 2,758,879 30,925 -

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

