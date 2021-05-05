Log in
CALLON PETROLEUM COMPANY

Callon Petroleum : Latest Presentation

05/05/2021
1st QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS

May 6th, 2021

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES - EARNINGS DECK

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include all statements regarding wells anticipated to be drilled and placed on production; future levels of development activity and associated production, capital expenditure, expense, and cash flow returns, and earnings expectations; the Company's 2021 production, expense and capital expenditure guidance; estimated inventory and reserve quantities and the present value thereof; and the implementation of the Company's business plans and strategy, as well as statements including the words "believe," "expect," "plans", "may", "will", "should", "could" and words of similar meaning. These statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. No assurances can be given, however, that these events will occur or that these projections will be achieved, and actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of certain factors. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Some of the factors which could affect our future results and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include the volatility of oil and natural gas prices; changes in the supply of and demand for oil and natural gas, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and various governmental actions taken to mitigate its impact or actions by, or disputes among, members of OPEC and other oil and natural gas producing countries, such as Russia, with respect to production levels or other matters related to the price of oil; our ability to drill and complete wells, operational, regulatory and environment risks; the cost and availability of equipment and labor; our ability to finance our activities; and other risks more fully discussed in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Annual Reports on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, available on our website or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures such as "Adjusted Free Cash Flow," "Adjusted G&A," "Full Cash G&A Costs," and "Adjusted EBITDA". These measures, detailed below, are provided in addition to, and not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes), included in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and posted on our website. Please see the appendix for reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures.

Adjusted free cash flow is a supplemental non-GAAP measure that is defined by the Company as adjusted EBITDA less operational capital, cash capitalized interest, net cash interest expense and capitalized cash G&A (which excludes capitalized expense related to share-based awards). We believe adjusted free cash flow is a comparable metric against other companies in the industry and is a widely accepted financial indicator of an oil and natural gas company's ability to generate cash for the use of internally funding their capital development program and to service or incur debt. Adjusted free cash flow is not a measure of a company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities, or as a measure of liquidity, or as an alternative to net income (loss).

Adjusted G&A is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that excludes certain non-cash incentive share-based compensation valuation adjustments. Callon believes that the non- GAAP measure of adjusted G&A is useful to investors because it provides a meaningful measure of our recurring G&A expense and provides for greater comparability period-over- period.

Full cash G&A is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that Callon defines as adjusted G&A - cash component plus capitalized G&A excluding capitalized expense related to share-based awards. Callon believes that the non-GAAP measure of full cash G&A is useful because it provides users with a meaningful measure of our total recurring cash G&A costs, whether expensed or capitalized, and provides for greater comparability on a period-over-period basis.

Callon calculates adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, depletion and amortization, (gains) losses on derivative instruments excluding net settled derivative instruments, impairment of evaluated oil and gas properties, non-cashstock-based compensation expense, merger and integration expense, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, and other operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flow provided by operating activities or other income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company believes that adjusted EBITDA provides additional information with respect to our performance or ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures and working capital requirements. Because adjusted EBITDA excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income (loss) and may vary among companies, the adjusted EBITDA presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

A CLEAR PATH TO GENERATING INVESTOR VALUE

    • Durable adjusted organic free cash flow generation
      • Between $500-$800 million1 in estimated adjusted FCF2 at $50-$60/Bbl WTI
      • Current forecast of ~$200 million in FY21 at strip pricing3
      • Disciplined reinvestment in high-quality portfolio, adhering to scaled, "life of field" development philosophy
    • Absolute debt reduction and credit profile improvement remains top priority
      • Target Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA2 < 2.5x by year end 2022
      • Accelerate organic deleveraging with additional monetizations as market conditions improve
    • Moderate cash flow reinvestment as operating model matures
      • Corporate reinvestment rate4 scenarios of 65% to 75%
      • Production to remain below FY 2020 levels
    • Advance our Sustainability initiatives
      • 2020 a record year for safety and spill management
      • Investing to actively reduce flaring and lower overall emissions
      • Increasing compensation alignment with sustainability related corporate goals
  2. Estimated value for combined FCF generation from 2021-2023 at $50-$60/Bbl WTI utilizing a reinvestment rate of 75% for 2022 and 2023.
  3. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted FCF are non-GAAP measures. Please see the appendix for reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures.
4. Callon defines "reinvestment rate" as (Accrued Operational Capital Expenditures) / (Adjusted Discretionary Cash Flow - Capitalized Expenses).

STRONG PERFORMANCE FROM THE START

HITTING THE NUMBERS IN 1Q21

Metric

1Q21

Versus

Result

Guidance

Total production (MBoe/d)

81.0

Above

Oil cut (%)

64%

Above

LOE expense ($Million)

$40.5

Below

GP&T expense ($Million)

$18.0

Within

Production and ad valorem tax

5.8%

Below

(% of total oil, natural gas, and NGL

revenue)

Operational capital ($Million)

$95.5

Adjusted EBITDA1 ($Million)

$170.6

HIGHLIGHTS

Efficiency Evident in 2021 Early Activity

Less than $100 million in 1Q21 operational capital Drilled 18 wells to maintain DUC backlog

Cost Control Driving FCF Upside

Commodity strength amplified by lower operating costs, providing FCF upside

Leading operating margins rebound to >$30 per Boe

Healthy Credit Facility

Unanimous reaffirmation of borrowing base and elected commitments of $1.6 billion in early May

Advancing Debt Reduction

Continued repayment of credit facility with utilization below 60%

Recent deals increase total monetizations since 2Q20 to more than $200 million

Consensus estimates2 currently targeting more than $160 million in FCF from 2Q21 through year end (~$200 million at current strip prices)

1.

See appendix for reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA.

2.

Bloomberg consensus estimates as of April 30, 2021.

PATH TO DECARBONIZATION

2021 INITIATIVES

GREENHOUSE GAS (GHG) INTENSITY REDUCTION TARGETS1

Electrification

Compression

Expand field

electrification to eliminate diesel generators

Field compression

optimization

projects

Expanding gas

gathering

optionality to

50%

Targeting 40-50% reduction in

GHG Emissions Intensity by 20252

By 2025

By 2030

25%

No disclosed reduction goals

0%

ROUTINE FLARED GAS REDUCTION TARGETS

Gas Gathering

Dual Fuel &

Electric

mitigate 3rd party

flaring risk

Utilizing dual fuel

and tested first electric frac fleet

100% Elimination

By 2025

By 2030

CPE

HESS

CDEV

OXY

COP

PXD

LPI

XOM

No Flaring Target Disclosed

APA

MTDR

CLR

OVV

CXO

PDCE

DVN

PVA

EOG

SM

FANG

XEC

MRO

1.

Data from company presentations. Peers include: APA, CDEV, CLR, COP, CXO, DVN, EOG, FANG, HES, LPI, MRO, MTDR, OVV, OXY, PDCE, PVA, PXD, SM, XEC, AND XOM.

2.

Versus 2019 pro forma.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

