Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Callon Petroleum Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPE   US13123X5086

CALLON PETROLEUM COMPANY

(CPE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Callon Petroleum : Latest Presentation

06/08/2021 | 07:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JUNE INVESTOR PRESENTATION

June 2021

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES - EARNINGS DECK

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include all statements regarding wells anticipated to be drilled and placed on production; future levels of development activity and associated production, capital expenditure, expense, and cash flow returns, and earnings expectations; the Company's 2021 production, expense and capital expenditure guidance; estimated inventory and reserve quantities and the present value thereof; and the implementation of the Company's business plans and strategy, as well as statements including the words "believe," "expect," "plans", "may", "will", "should", "could" and words of similar meaning. These statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. No assurances can be given, however, that these events will occur or that these projections will be achieved, and actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of certain factors. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Some of the factors which could affect our future results and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include the volatility of oil and natural gas prices; changes in the supply of and demand for oil and natural gas, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and various governmental actions taken to mitigate its impact or actions by, or disputes among, members of OPEC and other oil and natural gas producing countries, such as Russia, with respect to production levels or other matters related to the price of oil; our ability to drill and complete wells, operational, regulatory and environment risks; the cost and availability of equipment and labor; our ability to finance our activities; and other risks more fully discussed in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Annual Reports on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, available on our website or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures such as "Adjusted Free Cash Flow," "Adjusted G&A," "Full Cash G&A Costs," and "Adjusted EBITDA". These measures, detailed below, are provided in addition to, and not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes), included in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and posted on our website. Please see the appendix for reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures.

Adjusted free cash flow is a supplemental non-GAAP measure that is defined by the Company as adjusted EBITDA less operational capital, cash capitalized interest, net cash interest expense and capitalized cash G&A (which excludes capitalized expense related to share-based awards). We believe adjusted free cash flow is a comparable metric against other companies in the industry and is a widely accepted financial indicator of an oil and natural gas company's ability to generate cash for the use of internally funding their capital development program and to service or incur debt. Adjusted free cash flow is not a measure of a company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities, or as a measure of liquidity, or as an alternative to net income (loss).

Adjusted G&A is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that excludes certain non-cash incentive share-based compensation valuation adjustments. Callon believes that the non- GAAP measure of adjusted G&A is useful to investors because it provides a meaningful measure of our recurring G&A expense and provides for greater comparability period-over- period.

Full cash G&A is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that Callon defines as adjusted G&A - cash component plus capitalized G&A excluding capitalized expense related to share-based awards. Callon believes that the non-GAAP measure of full cash G&A is useful because it provides users with a meaningful measure of our total recurring cash G&A costs, whether expensed or capitalized, and provides for greater comparability on a period-over-period basis.

Callon calculates adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, depletion and amortization, (gains) losses on derivative instruments excluding net settled derivative instruments, impairment of evaluated oil and gas properties, non-cashstock-based compensation expense, merger and integration expense, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, and other operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flow provided by operating activities or other income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company believes that adjusted EBITDA provides additional information with respect to our performance or ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures and working capital requirements. Because adjusted EBITDA excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income (loss) and may vary among companies, the adjusted EBITDA presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

2

A DIFFERENTIATED VALUE PROPOSITION

COMPLIMENTARY ASSET PORTFOLIO

Midland Basin:

Mid-cycleco-development of high return multi-zone inventory

  • Premier asset portfolio for sustained free cash flow generation
    • Over 1,100 risked locations with breakeven pricing at $40/Bbl (WTI) and below
    • Diversification from Permian and Eagle Ford positions provides balanced corporate cash conversion cycles
    • "Life of field" development philosophy preserves inventory economics and underpins net asset value
    • Moderated reinvestment rates1 and resultant production growth

Clear path to shareholder value creation from reduction of absolute

debt levels

Delaware Basin:

- Transfer of enterprise value composition from debt to equity

Long-term growth driver shifting

- Industry leading cash margins accelerate pace of deleveraging

into development mode

- Between $500-$800 million2 in estimated adjusted FCF3 at $50-$60/Bbl WTI

Eagle Ford Shale:

- Current forecast of over $200 million in FY21 at strip pricing4

Highly efficient cash flow machine with

repeatable, low-risk inventory

Tangible financial goals provide clarity for priorities

- Target Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA3 < 2.5x by year end 2022

KEY STATISTICS

Total Net Acres

~180,000

- Medium-term target Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA3 < 2.0x from FCF3 and

asset monetizations

1Q21 Total Production (Mboe/d)

80.1

Continuous improvement culture around ESG

1Q21 Oil Production (MBbl/d)

51.8

Market Cap4 ($BN)

$2.2

Enterprise Value4 ($BN)

$5.2

  • 2020 a record year for safety and spill management
  • Investing to actively reduce flaring and lower overall emissions
  • Increasing compensation alignment with sustainability related corporate goals
  • Targeting 40%-50% reduction in GHG Emissions Intensity by 20255
  1. Callon defines "reinvestment rate" as (Accrued Operational Capital Expenditures) / (Adjusted Discretionary Cash Flow - Capitalized Expenses).
  2. Estimated value for combined FCF generation from 2021-2023 using a reinvestment rate assumption of 65% - 75%.

3.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted FCF are non-GAAP measures. Please see the appendix for reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures.

3

4.

As of 6/7/2021.

5.

Versus 2019 levels.

PATH TO DECARBONIZATION

2021 INITIATIVES

Expand field

electrification to

eliminate diesel

generators

Electrification

Field compression

optimization

projects

Compression

Expanding gas

gathering

optionality to

mitigate 3rd party

GREENHOUSE GAS (GHG) INTENSITY REDUCTION TARGETS1

50%

Targeting 40-50% reduction in

GHG Emissions Intensity by 20252

By 2025

By 2030

25%

No disclosed reduction goals

0%

ROUTINE FLARED GAS REDUCTION TARGETS

Gas Gathering

flaring risk

Utilizing dual fuel

and tested first

electric frac fleet

Dual Fuel &

Electric

100% Elimination

By 2025

By 2030

CPE

HESS

CDEV

OXY

COP

PXD

LPI

XOM

No Flaring Target Disclosed

APA

MTDR

CLR

OVV

CXO

PDCE

DVN

PVA

EOG

SM

FANG

XEC

MRO

1. Data from company presentations. Peers include: APA, CDEV, CLR, COP, CXO, DVN, EOG, FANG, HES, LPI, MRO, MTDR, OVV, OXY, PDCE, PVA, PXD, SM, XEC, AND XOM.

2. Versus 2019 pro forma.

4

EVOLVING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION FOR 2021

ANNUAL BONUS ALIGNED WITH SHAREHOLDER PRIORITIES

Returns

Prioritizing

ESG Performance

financial

performance

Reduced Leverage

and ESG

initiatives

Corporate Cash

Margins

Payout capped at

Relative Total

Shareholder Returns

target if absolute TSR

is negative for the

year

PROACTIVE COMPENSATION MANAGEMENT

17.5%

CEO Target

Long Term Incentive

12.5%

CEO Total Target Compensation

>10%

Executive Officer Target

Long Term Incentive

12.5%

Director Compensation

1. Annual incentives capped at a maximum of 100% of Target payout if absolute TSR for the year is negative.

REDESIGNED ANNUAL INCENTIVE FRAMEWORK - 2021

Advancement of

80% Quantitative Metrics

strategic initiatives

20%

Leverage

Financial

Shareholder Returns1

CROCI

Corporate cash margins

Relative Total

ESG metrics

15%

Flaring metrics

ESG

Total Recordable

Incident Rate (TRIR)

Financial

Fluid Spills

performance

65%

LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN UPDATES

  • Introduction of new cash performance units ("CPUs") with 60% weighting
  • Payout value to be determined by adjusted free cash flow and average annual return on capital employed ("ROCE") over three-year performance period
  • Alignment with Callon strategic initiatives
    • Achieving sustainable free cash flow generation
    • Competitive returns within and outside energy industry

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Callon Petroleum Company published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 11:42:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CALLON PETROLEUM COMPANY
07:43aCALLON PETROLEUM  : Latest Presentation
PU
06/07CALLON PETROLEUM  : MKM Partners Adjusts Callon Petroleum Company PT to $47 From..
MT
06/07Analysis-Market for U.S. oil acreage booms along with crude price recovery
RE
06/03CALLON PETROLEUM COMPANY  : Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences
PR
05/19CALLON PETROLEUM  : Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Callon Petroleum to $39 ..
MT
05/19CALLON PETROLEUM  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Callon Petroleum to $..
MT
05/14CALLON PETROLEUM CO  : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fisca..
AQ
05/13CALLON PETROLEUM  : Siebert Williams Shank Upgrades Callon Petroleum to Buy from..
MT
05/12CALLON PETROLEUM  : Names Kevin Haggard Chief Financial Officer (Form 8-K)
PU
05/11CALLON PETROLEUM CO  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 364 M - -
Net income 2021 172 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 719 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 215 M 2 215 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,62x
EV / Sales 2022 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 303
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart CALLON PETROLEUM COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Callon Petroleum Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALLON PETROLEUM COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 40,80 $
Last Close Price 47,88 $
Spread / Highest target 12,8%
Spread / Average Target -14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -85,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joseph C. Gatto President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin E. Haggard Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
L. Richard Flury Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey Scott Balmer Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Larry D. McVay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALLON PETROLEUM COMPANY263.83%2 215
CONOCOPHILLIPS49.56%80 709
EOG RESOURCES, INC.74.51%50 791
CNOOC LIMITED21.45%50 175
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED48.15%44 593
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY49.89%41 645