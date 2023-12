Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and sustainable development of assets in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The Company's operations are focused on the oil-weighted Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas. The Company utilizes horizontal drilling and its life of field co-development model to develop its acreage. The Company has predominantly focused on the horizontal development of several prospective intervals including multiple levels of the Wolfcamp and Bone Springs in the Delaware Basin. In the Midland Basin, the Company’s primary intervals include the Wolfcamp and Spraberry shales. The Company has an acreage position of approximately 145,000 net acres in the core of the Permian Basin.