    CLWY   US1312551013

CALLOWAY'S NURSERY, INC.

(CLWY)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:07 2022-08-16 pm EDT
15.00 USD    0.00%
Calloway Nursery : Quarterly Report as of Quarter Ended June 30th, 2022

08/17/2022 | 12:54pm EDT
Calloway's Nursery, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except share amounts)

Assets

June 30,

2022

2021

Cash and cash equivalents

$15,057

$29,889

Accounts receivable

557

622

Inventories

8,938

5,447

Prepaids

555

403

Total current assets

25,107

36,361

Property and equipment, net

23,424

22,875

Assets under finance leases, net

27,020

19,358

Right-of-use assets, net

9,101

6,379

Other assets

48

49

Total assets

$84,700

$85,022

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$11,105

$13,445

Dividends payable

--

7,726

Current portion of long-term debt

328

382

Current portion of finance lease obligations

983

471

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

1,171

1,143

Total current liabilities

13,587

23,167

Long-term debt (net of current portion and unamortized

debt issuance costs)

4,042

4,365

Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion

26,573

18,213

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

8,140

5,361

Deferred income taxes, net

2,533

1,157

Total liabilities

54,875

52,263

Commitments and contingencies

Shareholders' equity:

Common stock ($.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares

authorized; 7,988,346 shares issued, respectively)

80

80

Additional paid-in capital

8,604

8,604

Retained earnings

23,827

25,483

Less: treasury stock, at cost (355,888 and 261,888

32,511

34,167

shares, respectively)

(2,686)

(1,408)

Total shareholders' equity

29,825

32,759

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$84,700

$85,022

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

Calloway's Nursery, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except share amounts)

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021

Net revenue

$60,116

$67,490

Cost of goods sold

29,430

31,102

Gross profit

30,686

36,388

Selling, general and administrative expenses

16,974

14,230

Gain on sale/disposal of property

14

--

Interest expense

572

437

Income before provision for income taxes

13,154

21,721

Income tax expense (benefit)

2,830

4,651

Net income

$10,324

$17,070

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding - basic and diluted

7,721

7,497

Net income per common share - basic and diluted

$1.34

$2.28

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

Calloway's Nursery, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands)

Common Stock

Paid-In

Retained

Treasury

Shares

Amount

Capital

Earnings

Stock

Total

Balance January 1, 2021

7,608

$76

$8,608

$17,976

($1,408)

$25,252

Net income

--

--

--

17,070

--

17,070

Stock conversion

380

4

(4)

--

--

--

Dividends

--

--

--

(9,563)

--

(9,563)

Balance June 30, 2021

7,988

$80

$8,604

$25,483

($1,408)

$32,759

Common Stock

Paid-In

Retained

Treasury

Shares

Amount

Capital

Earnings

Stock

Total

Balance January 1, 2022

7,988

$80

$8,604

$17,366

($1,408)

$24,642

Net income

--

--

--

10,324

--

10,324

Stock redemption

--

--

--

--

(1,278)

(1,278)

Dividends

--

--

--

(3,863)

--

(3,863)

Balance June 30, 2022

7,988

$80

$8,604

$23,827

($2,686)

$29,825

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

Calloway's Nursery, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands)

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income

$10,324

$17,070

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

1,348

735

Amortization of deferred issuance costs

2

2

Change in operating assets and liabilities:

Right-of-use assets, net

30

(10)

Inventories

(3,265)

(1,336)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

25

5,125

Other operating assets and liabilities

1,630

(407)

Net cash flows provided by operating activities

10,094

21,179

Cash flows from investing activities:

Additions to property and equipment, net

(1,278)

(853)

Proceeds from sale of property

14

-

Net cash flows used for investing activities

(1,264)

(853)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Repayments of debt

(193)

(188)

Repayments of finance lease obligations

(391)

(291)

Payment of dividends

(3,863)

(1,837)

Net cash flows used for financing activities

(4,447)

(2,316)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

4,383

18,010

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

10,674

11,879

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$15,057

$29,889

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

Calloway's Nursery, Inc.

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

1. Unaudited interim financial information

We have prepared the accompanying condensed consolidated financial statements pursuant to Accounting Standards Codification Topic 270, Interim Financial Reporting ("ASC 270"). ASC 270 provides minimum disclosure requirements for all reporting entities that prepare interim financial statements.

These condensed consolidated financial statements are unaudited, and in management's opinion, include all adjustments, consisting of normal recurring adjustments and accruals necessary for a fair statement of our consolidated balance sheets, income statements, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the periods presented.

Operating results for the periods presented are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the full year ending December 31, 2022 due to seasonal and other factors.

Certain information and footnote disclosures normally included in financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") have been omitted. These consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021.

2. Business

The Company derives its revenues from:

  • Sales of living plants and related products, pottery, home décor and seasonal merchandise (together, "Retail Merchandise") to individual consumers in its physical garden center retail stores;
  • Landscape design services ("Landscape Design") to individual consumers; and
  • Landscape installation services ("Landscape Installation") to individual consumers.

No single product, service, or customer accounts for a material portion of the Company's revenues. Economic, weather, and other circumstances that may exist from time-to-time in the Company's market areas can have a significant impact on the Company's results of operations.

3. Use of Estimates

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with GAAP requires estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, revenues and expenses, and related disclosures of contingent liabilities in the consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes. Estimates are used for, but not limited to, income taxes, commitments and contingencies, and inventory valuation. Actual results could differ materially from those estimates.

