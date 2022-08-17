Calloway Nursery : Quarterly Report as of Quarter Ended June 30th, 2022

Calloway's Nursery, Inc.

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

1. Unaudited interim financial information

We have prepared the accompanying condensed consolidated financial statements pursuant to Accounting Standards Codification Topic 270, Interim Financial Reporting ("ASC 270"). ASC 270 provides minimum disclosure requirements for all reporting entities that prepare interim financial statements.

These condensed consolidated financial statements are unaudited, and in management's opinion, include all adjustments, consisting of normal recurring adjustments and accruals necessary for a fair statement of our consolidated balance sheets, income statements, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the periods presented.

Operating results for the periods presented are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the full year ending December 31, 2022 due to seasonal and other factors.

Certain information and footnote disclosures normally included in financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") have been omitted. These consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021.

2. Business

The Company derives its revenues from:

Sales of living plants and related products, pottery, home décor and seasonal merchandise (together, "Retail Merchandise") to individual consumers in its physical garden center retail stores;

Landscape design services ("Landscape Design") to individual consumers; and

Landscape installation services ("Landscape Installation") to individual consumers.

No single product, service, or customer accounts for a material portion of the Company's revenues. Economic, weather, and other circumstances that may exist from time-to-time in the Company's market areas can have a significant impact on the Company's results of operations.

3. Use of Estimates

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with GAAP requires estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, revenues and expenses, and related disclosures of contingent liabilities in the consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes. Estimates are used for, but not limited to, income taxes, commitments and contingencies, and inventory valuation. Actual results could differ materially from those estimates.