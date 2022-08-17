Calloway Nursery : Quarterly Report as of Quarter Ended June 30th, 2022

Less: treasury stock, at cost (355,888 and 261,888
32,511
34,167
shares, respectively)
(2,686)
(1,408)
Total shareholders' equity
29,825
32,759
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$84,700
$85,022
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
Calloway's Nursery, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except share amounts)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
Net revenue
$60,116
$67,490
Cost of goods sold
29,430
31,102
Gross profit
30,686
36,388
Selling, general and administrative expenses
16,974
14,230
Gain on sale/disposal of property
14
--
Interest expense
572
437
Income before provision for income taxes
13,154
21,721
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,830
4,651
Net income
$10,324
$17,070
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding - basic and diluted
7,721
7,497
Net income per common share - basic and diluted
$1.34
$2.28
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
Calloway's Nursery, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands)
Common Stock
Paid-In
Retained
Treasury
Shares
Amount
Capital
Earnings
Stock
Total
Balance January 1, 2021
7,608
$76
$8,608
$17,976
($1,408)
$25,252
Net income
--
--
--
17,070
--
17,070
Stock conversion
380
4
(4)
--
--
--
Dividends
--
--
--
(9,563)
--
(9,563)
Balance June 30, 2021
7,988
$80
$8,604
$25,483
($1,408)
$32,759
Common Stock
Paid-In
Retained
Treasury
Shares
Amount
Capital
Earnings
Stock
Total
Balance January 1, 2022
7,988
$80
$8,604
$17,366
($1,408)
$24,642
Net income
--
--
--
10,324
--
10,324
Stock redemption
--
--
--
--
(1,278)
(1,278)
Dividends
--
--
--
(3,863)
--
(3,863)
Balance June 30, 2022
7,988
$80
$8,604
$23,827
($2,686)
$29,825
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
Calloway's Nursery, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$10,324
$17,070
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,348
735
Amortization of deferred issuance costs
2
2
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Right-of-use assets, net
30
(10)
Inventories
(3,265)
(1,336)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
25
5,125
Other operating assets and liabilities
1,630
(407)
Net cash flows provided by operating activities
10,094
21,179
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to property and equipment, net
(1,278)
(853)
Proceeds from sale of property
14
-
Net cash flows used for investing activities
(1,264)
(853)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayments of debt
(193)
(188)
Repayments of finance lease obligations
(391)
(291)
Payment of dividends
(3,863)
(1,837)
Net cash flows used for financing activities
(4,447)
(2,316)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
4,383
18,010
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
10,674
11,879
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$15,057
$29,889
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
Calloway's Nursery, Inc.
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
1. Unaudited interim financial information
We have prepared the accompanying condensed consolidated financial statements pursuant to Accounting Standards Codification Topic 270, Interim Financial Reporting ("ASC 270"). ASC 270 provides minimum disclosure requirements for all reporting entities that prepare interim financial statements.
These condensed consolidated financial statements are unaudited, and in management's opinion, include all adjustments, consisting of normal recurring adjustments and accruals necessary for a fair statement of our consolidated balance sheets, income statements, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the periods presented.
Operating results for the periods presented are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the full year ending December 31, 2022 due to seasonal and other factors.
Certain information and footnote disclosures normally included in financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") have been omitted. These consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021.
2. Business
The Company derives its revenues from:
Sales of living plants and related products, pottery, home décor and seasonal merchandise (together, "Retail Merchandise") to individual consumers in its physical garden center retail stores;
Landscape design services ("Landscape Design") to individual consumers; and
Landscape installation services ("Landscape Installation") to individual consumers.
No single product, service, or customer accounts for a material portion of the Company's revenues. Economic, weather, and other circumstances that may exist from time-to-time in the Company's market areas can have a significant impact on the Company's results of operations.
3. Use of Estimates
The preparation of financial statements in conformity with GAAP requires estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, revenues and expenses, and related disclosures of contingent liabilities in the consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes. Estimates are used for, but not limited to, income taxes, commitments and contingencies, and inventory valuation. Actual results could differ materially from those estimates.
