IN BRIEF: Calnex Solutions interim profit jumps; tips good performance

Calnex Solutions PLC - West Lothian, Scotland-based provider of test and measurement solutions for the telecommunications sector - Posts revenue of GBP12.7 million for the six months that ended on September 30, up 38% from GBP9.3 million a year earlier. Says revenue increase is due to a combination of "strong underlying growth and the impact of currency movements". Pretax profit is up 34% to GBP3.1 million from GBP2.3 million. Declares an interim dividend of 0.31 pence per share, up 11% from 0.28p a year prior. Looking ahead, Calnex expects financial 2023 performance to be in line with expectations.

Chief Executive Officer Tommy Cook says: "We are pleased to deliver a strong financial performance during the period, significantly increasing revenue and profit, while continuing to invest in our team's capabilities and offering."

Current stock price: 157.25 pence, up 1.8% on Tuesday in London

12-month change: up 19%

