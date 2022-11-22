Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Calnex Solutions plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLX   GB00BMBK7016

CALNEX SOLUTIONS PLC

(CLX)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:26 2022-11-22 am EST
157.28 GBX   +1.80%
09:40aIN BRIEF: Calnex Solutions interim profit jumps; tips good performance
AN
02:11aEarnings Flash (CLX.L) CALNEX SOLUTIONS Posts Fiscal H1 EPS GBX2.67
MT
02:11aEarnings Flash (CLX.L) CALNEX SOLUTIONS Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP12.7M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IN BRIEF: Calnex Solutions interim profit jumps; tips good performance

11/22/2022 | 09:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Calnex Solutions PLC - West Lothian, Scotland-based provider of test and measurement solutions for the telecommunications sector - Posts revenue of GBP12.7 million for the six months that ended on September 30, up 38% from GBP9.3 million a year earlier. Says revenue increase is due to a combination of "strong underlying growth and the impact of currency movements". Pretax profit is up 34% to GBP3.1 million from GBP2.3 million. Declares an interim dividend of 0.31 pence per share, up 11% from 0.28p a year prior. Looking ahead, Calnex expects financial 2023 performance to be in line with expectations.

Chief Executive Officer Tommy Cook says: "We are pleased to deliver a strong financial performance during the period, significantly increasing revenue and profit, while continuing to invest in our team's capabilities and offering."

Current stock price: 157.25 pence, up 1.8% on Tuesday in London

12-month change: up 19%

By Xindi Wei; xindiwei@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about CALNEX SOLUTIONS PLC
09:40aIN BRIEF: Calnex Solutions interim profit jumps; tips good performance
AN
02:11aEarnings Flash (CLX.L) CALNEX SOLUTIONS Posts Fiscal H1 EPS GBX2.67
MT
02:11aEarnings Flash (CLX.L) CALNEX SOLUTIONS Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP12.7M
MT
02:00aCalnex Solutions plc Declares Interim Dividend, Payable on 16 December 2022
CI
11/21UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/18UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/17UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/16UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/15UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
07/18Calnex Solutions plc Proposes Final Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2022, Payable..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 26,8 M 31,6 M 31,6 M
Net income 2023 5,50 M 6,49 M 6,49 M
Net Debt 2023 16,7 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 135 M 159 M 159 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,67x
EV / Sales 2024 5,27x
Nbr of Employees 123
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart CALNEX SOLUTIONS PLC
Duration : Period :
Calnex Solutions plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALNEX SOLUTIONS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,55
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ashleigh Joanne Greenan Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Stephen James Davidson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey Colin Wright Vice President-Engineering
Ger Kirk Operations Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALNEX SOLUTIONS PLC28.22%159
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-24.85%195 526
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-3.43%43 871
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-6.36%41 133
NOKIA OYJ-17.10%26 507
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-24.50%24 949