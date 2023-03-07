AGM approves 2021 results 07-03-2023 18:23

Caltagirone Editore: the AGM approves 2021 results

Approved the 2021 financial statements

Dividend per share of € 0.03

Rome, April 20th 2022 - The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Caltagirone Editore met today in Rome under the chairmanship of Mrs Azzurra Caltagirone.

The Company used the option introduced by art. 106, paragraph 4 of the Law Decree n. 18/2020, the effects of which were extended by the Law Decree n. 228/2021, allowing the participation of the Shareholders in the Shareholders' Meeting exclusively through the representative designated by the Company. The Directors, Statutory Auditors and other legitimate parties participated in the Shareholders' meeting by audio-video conferencing systems which ensured their identification, in compliance with the provisions of art. 106 paragraph 2 of the mentioned Law Decree.

The Shareholders' Meeting approved the financial statements as at December 31th, 2021. At the consolidated level, the Group closed the 2021 financial year with revenues of euro 122.7 million (euro 119.9 million in 2020). The EBITDA reached euro

million (euro 5.5 million in 2020). The Group net result reached euro 28.7 million (euro -44.3 million in 2020) also due to the effect of non-recurring income of about euro 12.5 million. The Net financial position reached euro 45.2 million (euro 86 million in 2020). The consolidated shareholders' equity of the Group amounted to euro

million (euro 339.3 million in 2020).

The Shareholders' Meeting approved the distribution of a dividend per share of euro 0.03. Payment will take place on May 25, 2022 with May 23, 2022 for the detachment of coupon no. 21 and with record date as of May 24, 2022.

The Shareholders' Meeting approved the first section of the Report on the remuneration policy and remuneration paid prepared by the Board of Directors and expressed a favorable opinion on the second section of the same Report.

The minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting will be made available to the public within the terms and in the manner prescribed by the legislation in force.

