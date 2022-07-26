Log in
    CED   IT0001472171

CALTAGIRONE EDITORE SPA

(CED)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-07-26 am EDT
1.055 EUR   +1.44%
01:30pBOD APPROVES 2022 1ST HALF RESULTS 26-07-2022 19 : 16
PU
07/15Generali appoints veteran banker to fill board vacancy
RE
05/23CALTAGIRONE EDITORE SPA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
BoD approves 2022 1st half results 26-07-2022 19:16

07/26/2022 | 01:30pm EDT
Caltagirone Editore: the Board of Directors approves

the results for first half of 2022

  • Revenues: Euro 55.9 million (Euro 55.8 million for first half of 2021)
  • Group net result: Euro 8.1 million (Euro 16.2 million for first half of 2021)

Rome, July 26th, 2022 - The Board of Directors of Caltagirone Editore, chaired by Mrs. Azzurra Caltagirone, examined and approved the results of the first half of 2022.

Performance of operations

In the first half of the 2022 financial year Group's Revenues amounted to Euro

55.9 million in line with the same period of 2021. Group advertising revenue increased by 0.9%. The contribution of the internet sector to the total advertising turnover, including advertising carried out on behalf of third parties, increased by 10.6% and is now 26.4% of the total advertising turnover. The Total Audience (pc or mobile) of the Group's web sites recorded, in the period January - May 2022, 3.46 million unique average daily users.

Costs increased by 6.3% on the first half of 2022 and amounted to Euro 56.1 million (Euro 52.7 million as of June 30th, 2021). The cost of raw materials grew due the price of paper that increased for the current geopolitical tensions. The cost of labor increased by 2.1% due to non-recurring charges for 583 thousand euros (289 thousand euros as of June 30th, 2021) related to activities carried out by some companies of the Group. Net of these charges, the cost of labor would decrease by 0.9% compared to the corresponding period of 2021. Other operating costs increased by 5.5% due to the higher costs incurred for services.

EBITDA was Euro -212 thousand (Euro 3.1 million as of June 30th, 2021).

EBIT recorded a loss of Euro 3.9 million (Euro -528 thousand in the first half 2021) and includes amortizations of Euro 3.2 million (Euro 3.3 million as of June 30th 2021), provisions of Euro 398 thousand (Euro 52 thousand as of June 30th 2021) and depreciations for Euro 164 thousand (Euro 271 thousand as of June 30th 2021).

Net income from financial operations, positive for Euro 11.2 million, went up compared to Euro 8.1 million in the first half of 2021 due to the higher dividends received on listed shares (Euro 12 million in the first half 2022 compared to Euro 8.3 million in the first half of 2021).

Group net result was positive for Euro 8.1 million. In the first half of 2021 the result was of Euro 16.2 million also due to the use of the realignment rules operated by some subsidiaries.

The net financial position amounts to Euro -1.6 million (net financial position Euro

45.2 million as of December 31th, 2021). The decrease is due to the investments in listed shares and to the distribution of dividends net of dividends collected on listed shares.

Shareholders' equity amounts to Euro 373.3 million (Euro 403 million as of December 31th, 2021). The decrease is due to the negative effect achieved during the semester in the fair value valuation of the equity investments held net the result of the period.

Forecasts for the current year

The Group will continue its initiatives to enhance the multimedia versions and improve internet activities in order to increase advertising flows and acquire new readers. The Group will continue to improve the containing of all discretionary costs and to reduce direct and operating costs.

***

The Executive responsible for the preparation of the corporate accounting documents, Luigi Vasta, declares in accordance with article 154 bis, paragraph 2, of the "Testo Unico della Finanza", that the accounting information contained in the present press release corresponds to the underlying documents, records and accounting entries

Attached the statutory balance sheets and income statement currently under review of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Independent Auditors.

Media and Investor Relations

Tel. +39 06 45412365 - Fax +39 06 45412300

ufficiostampa@caltagironegroup.it

invrel@caltagironegroup.it

www.caltagironeeditore.com

CALTAGIRONE EDITORE GROUP

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

Assets

(in Euro thousands)

30.06.2022

31.12.2021

Non-current assets

Intangible assets with definite life

375

487

Intangible assets with indefinite life

103,003

103,003

Newspaper titles

103,003

103,003

Property, plant and equipment

47,571

46,705

Equity investments and non-current securities

215,250

196,647

Other non-current assets

148

135

Deferred tax assets

55,148

52,844

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

421,495

399,821

Current assets

Inventories

1,764

1,695

Trade receivables

30,080

37,065

of which related parties

121

167

Other current assets

2,400

3,629

of which related parties

1

3

Cash and cash equivalents

22,471

66,610

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

56,715

108,999

TOTAL ASSETS

478,210

508,820

CALTAGIRONE EDITORE GROUP

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND

LIABILITIES

(in Euro thousands)

30.06.2022

31.12.2021

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital

125,000

125,000

Share capital issue costs

(18,865)

(18,865)

Other reserves

259,085

268,129

Profit/(loss) for the year

8,129

28,733

Group shareholders' equity

373,349

402,997

Minority interest shareholders' equity

-

-

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

373,349

402,997

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Employee provisions

13,952

13,870

Other non-current provisions

94

115

Non-current financial liabilities

14,048

12,149

of which related parties

12,515

10,979

Other non-current liabilities

1,436

1,368

Deferred tax liabilities

19,026

20,089

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

48,556

47,591

Current liabilities

Current provisions

9,672

9,782

Trade payables

17,404

19,844

of which related parties

311

674

Current financial liabilities

10,072

9,215

of which related parties

2,899

2,800

Tax payables

577

1,064

Other current liabilities

18,580

18,327

of which related parties

18

26

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

56,305

58,232

TOTAL LIABILITIES

104,861

105,823

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND

478,210

508,820

LIABILITIES

CALTAGIRONE EDITORE GROUP CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

(in Euro thousands)

Revenues

Revenues from sales and supply of services

of which related parties

Other operating revenues

of which related parties

TOTAL REVENUES

Costs

Raw material costs

Personnel costs

of which restructuring charges

Other operating charges

of which related parties

TOTAL COSTS

EBITDA

Amortisation and depreciations Leasing depreciations Provisions

Intangible assets with indefinite life depreciation Other write-downs

Amortisation, depreciation, write-downs & provisions

EBIT

Financial income

of which related parties

Financial charges

of which related parties

Net financial result

PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAX

Income taxes for the period

PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE YEAR

Group net loss

Minority interest share

Earnings per share/Diluted earnings per share

1st half 2022

1st half 2021

53,067

54,392

127

160

2,789

1,408

35

36

55,856

55,800

(5,003)

(3,525)

(25,275)

(24,761)

(583)

(289)

(25,791)

(24,442)

(563)

(706)

(56,068)

(52,728)

(212)

3,072

(1,356)

(1,472)

(1,814)

(1,805)

(398)

(52)

-

-

(164)

(271)

(3,732)

(3,600)

(3,944)

(528)

12,031

9,086

-

7,575

(815)

(979)

(81)

(21)

11,217

8,107

7,273

7,579

856

8,665

8,129

16,244

8,129

16,244

8,129

16,244

-

-

0.08

0.15

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Caltagirone Editore S.p.A. published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 17:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
