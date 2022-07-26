BoD approves 2022 1st half results 26-07-2022 19:16

Caltagirone Editore: the Board of Directors approves

the results for first half of 2022

Revenues: Euro 55.9 million (Euro 55.8 million for first half of 2021)

Group net result: Euro 8.1 million (Euro 16.2 million for first half of 2021)

Rome, July 26th, 2022 - The Board of Directors of Caltagirone Editore, chaired by Mrs. Azzurra Caltagirone, examined and approved the results of the first half of 2022.

Performance of operations

In the first half of the 2022 financial year Group's Revenues amounted to Euro

55.9 million in line with the same period of 2021. Group advertising revenue increased by 0.9%. The contribution of the internet sector to the total advertising turnover, including advertising carried out on behalf of third parties, increased by 10.6% and is now 26.4% of the total advertising turnover. The Total Audience (pc or mobile) of the Group's web sites recorded, in the period January - May 2022, 3.46 million unique average daily users.

Costs increased by 6.3% on the first half of 2022 and amounted to Euro 56.1 million (Euro 52.7 million as of June 30th, 2021). The cost of raw materials grew due the price of paper that increased for the current geopolitical tensions. The cost of labor increased by 2.1% due to non-recurring charges for 583 thousand euros (289 thousand euros as of June 30th, 2021) related to activities carried out by some companies of the Group. Net of these charges, the cost of labor would decrease by 0.9% compared to the corresponding period of 2021. Other operating costs increased by 5.5% due to the higher costs incurred for services.

EBITDA was Euro -212 thousand (Euro 3.1 million as of June 30th, 2021).

EBIT recorded a loss of Euro 3.9 million (Euro -528 thousand in the first half 2021) and includes amortizations of Euro 3.2 million (Euro 3.3 million as of June 30th 2021), provisions of Euro 398 thousand (Euro 52 thousand as of June 30th 2021) and depreciations for Euro 164 thousand (Euro 271 thousand as of June 30th 2021).

Net income from financial operations, positive for Euro 11.2 million, went up compared to Euro 8.1 million in the first half of 2021 due to the higher dividends received on listed shares (Euro 12 million in the first half 2022 compared to Euro 8.3 million in the first half of 2021).