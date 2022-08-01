Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Caltagirone Editore SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CED   IT0001472171

CALTAGIRONE EDITORE SPA

(CED)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-07-29 am EDT
1.055 EUR   +0.48%
CALTAGIRONE EDITORE : Half year report 2022
PU
07/26BOD APPROVES 2022 1ST HALF RESULTS 26-07-2022 19 : 16
PU
07/26Caltagirone Editore SpA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Caltagirone Editore : Half year report 2022

08/01/2022
HALF-YEAR REPORT June 30th 2022

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2022 Half-Year Report

2

Corporate Boards

Board of Directors for the 2021-2023three-year period

Chairperson

Azzurra Caltagirone

Vice Chairperson

Alessandro Caltagirone

Francesco Caltagirone

Directors

Federica Barbaro 1

Tatiana Caltagirone

Massimo Confortini 1

Mario Delfini

Francesco Gianni 1

Annamaria Malato 1

Valeria Ninfadoro 1

Board of Statutory Auditors for the 2021-2023three-year period

Chairperson

Antonio Staffa

Statutory Auditors

Dorina Casadei

Edoardo Rosati

Executive Officer for

Luigi Vasta

Financial Reporting

Independent Audit Firm

KPMG SpA

1 Independent Directors

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2022 Half-Year Report

3

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2022 Half-Year Report

4

CONTENTS

DIRECTORS' REPORT

7

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

13

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

21

LIST OF INVESTMENTS AT 30.06.2022

50

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2022 Half-Year Report

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Caltagirone Editore S.p.A. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 09:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 121 M 123 M 123 M
Net income 2021 28,7 M 29,3 M 29,3 M
Net cash 2021 45,2 M 46,2 M 46,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,18x
Yield 2021 2,67%
Capitalization 113 M 115 M 115 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,11x
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 584
Free-Float 24,7%
Chart CALTAGIRONE EDITORE SPA
Duration : Period :
Caltagirone Editore SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALTAGIRONE EDITORE SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Albino Majore Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luigi Vasta Manager-Group Accounting & Finance
Azzurra Caltagirone Chairman
Massimo Confortini Independent Director
Valeria Ninfadoro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALTAGIRONE EDITORE SPA-6.22%115
INFORMA PLC15.21%10 301
NEWS CORPORATION-23.17%10 001
PEARSON PLC23.39%6 754
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-33.85%5 351
SCHIBSTED ASA-46.81%4 270