Caltagirone Editore : Corporate Governance and ownership structure report

Report: the corporate governance and ownership structure report which the company must prepare as per Article 123-bis of the CFA.

Consob Related Parties Regulation: the Issuer Regulations following Consob Resolution No. 17721 of March 12, 2010 (as subsequently amended) in relation to related parties.

Consob Markets Regulation: the Regulation issued by Consob through resolution No. 20249 of 2017 (as subsequently amended).

Consob Issuers' Regulation: the Regulation issued by Consob Resolution No. 11971 of 1999 (as subsequently amended).

Code/2018 Self-GovernanceCode: the Self-Governance Code of listed companies approved in July 2018 by the Corporate Governance Committee and promoted by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., ABI, ANIA, Assogestioni, Assonime and Confindustria.

1. ISSUER PROFILE

Caltagirone Editore S.p.A. operates as a "holding" company with investments in the publishing (daily newspapers and free press), advertising, telecommunications and internet sectors. Following the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 23, 2018, the company extended its corporate scope to hold investments in companies and entities operating in differing sectors.

The present report illustrates the corporate governance adopted by the Issuer. This system is based on the needs of a holding company and is based, therefore, on the systems of controls of the activities of the companies in which it is present through the operating subsidiaries of the Issuer.

The system is therefore centred on: (i) the central role of the Board of the Issuer in strategic direction; (ii) the transparency of the operational decisions; (iii) the effectiveness of the internal control which is undertaken through the existing control structure within the individual operating units and the individual subsidiaries and the supervision of the Control and Risks Committee appointed by the Board.

Caltagirone Editore S.p.A. is defined as an SME in accordance with Article 1, paragraph 1, letter w- quater 1), of the CFA and Article 2 of the Consob Issuers' Regulation, as per the list published by Consob on its website. The capitalisation for the three-year period 2018 - 2020 is presented below

2018 2019 2020 CAPITALISATION 159,812,500 137,762,500 116,250,000

2. INFORMATION ON THE OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE (as per Article 123 bis, paragraph 1, CFA)

at 31/12/2020

a) Shareholders (as per Article 123-bis, paragraph 1, letter a), CFA)

Subscribed and paid-in share capital of Caltagirone Editore at December 31, 2020: Euro 125,000,000.00.

Classes of shares that make up the share capital: Ordinary Shares with voting rights. (See Table 1 of the appendix)

Other financial instruments which attribute the right to subscribe to newly issued shares were not issued. No share incentive plans have been introduced which resulted in an increase, including free, of the share capital.

Restriction on the transfer of shares (as per Article 123- bis , paragraph 1, letter b), CFA) There are no restrictions on the transfer of securities. Significant holdings (as per Article 123- bis , paragraph 1, letter c), CFA)

The shareholders with holdings above 3% of the share capital, as per the shareholder registry, the communications received in accordance with article 120 of the CFA and the other information available at the date of this report are reported in Table 1 of the appendix.

Shares which confer special rights (as per Article 123- bis , paragraph 1, letter d), CFA) There are no shares which confer special control rights.

No special powers have been attributed to specific roles. Voting mechanism (as per Article 123-bis, paragraph 1, letter f), CFA)

No system of share participation has been created for employees, and therefore there is no particular mechanism for the exercise of voting rights by these latter.

Voting restrictions (as per Article 123- bis , paragraph 1, letter f), CFA) There are no restrictions on voting rights. Shareholder agreements (as per Article 123- bis , paragraph 1, letter g), CFA)

5