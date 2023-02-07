Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Caltagirone Editore SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CED   IT0001472171

CALTAGIRONE EDITORE SPA

(CED)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  10:39:00 2023-02-07 am EST
1.000 EUR   -0.50%
AN
2022Caltagirone Editore : Half year report 2022
PU
2022Bod Approves 2022 1st Half Results 26-07-2022 19 : 16
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Caltagirone announces advertising partnership with Mondadori

02/07/2023 | 10:54am EST
(Alliance News) - Caltagirone Editore Spa announced Tuesday that Piemme, the group's advertising concessionaire, and Mondadori Media, a Mondadori Group company, have defined a partnership aimed at promoting Tv Sorrisi e Canzoni, Chi, Guida TV and Telepiù.

The collaboration involves exclusively entrusting Piemme with the sale in Italy of advertising space for the four television and entertainment brands, in the magazine, digital, social and app channels as well as the management of sponsorships related to events.

"The agreement with Mondadori Media fits naturally into the path of evolution and integration undertaken by Piemme and allows to further consolidate the quality and strength of our Media Platform, capable of reaching 12 million gross contacts per day in the country. Piemme is proud to be able to share its expertise to support some of Italy's most iconic weeklies," says Walter Bonanno, CEO of Piemme.

"This collaboration is part of a broader path of diversification of our commercial activities, consistent with the strategy of repositioning our product portfolio. We believe that Piemme is an ideal partner capable of further enhancing some of our most successful brands, thanks to a strong network of investors and an approach that is deeply rooted in the territory," commented Carlo Mandelli, managing director of Mondadori Media.

Caltagirone Editore stock is flat at EUR1.00 per share while Mondadori rises 1.9 percent to EUR1.97 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A. 1.76% 1.97 Delayed Quote.6.97%
CALTAGIRONE EDITORE SPA -0.50% 1 Delayed Quote.4.04%
Financials
Sales 2021 121 M 130 M 130 M
Net income 2021 28,7 M 30,8 M 30,8 M
Net cash 2021 45,2 M 48,6 M 48,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,18x
Yield 2021 2,67%
Capitalization 107 M 115 M 115 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,11x
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 598
Free-Float 24,7%
Chart CALTAGIRONE EDITORE SPA
Duration : Period :
Caltagirone Editore SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALTAGIRONE EDITORE SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Luigi Vasta Manager-Group Accounting & Finance
Azzurra Caltagirone Chairman
Massimo Confortini Independent Director
Valeria Ninfadoro Independent Director
Annamaria Malato Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALTAGIRONE EDITORE SPA4.04%115
NEWS CORPORATION14.12%11 990
PEARSON PLC-1.21%7 964
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY12.94%6 015
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED31.02%5 131
SCHIBSTED ASA22.70%4 966