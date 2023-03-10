Payment of dividend 10-03-2023 16:06

CALTAGIRONE EDITORE S.P.A.

Registered office in Via Barberini No. 28

Share capital Euro 125,000,000

Companies Registration Office of Rome and Tax No. 05897851001

****

PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND

The Shareholders' Meeting of April 20, 2022 has resolved to distribute a dividend, gross of withholding taxes, of Euro 0.03 for each of the 106,790,262 ordinary shares currently in circulation, taking into account the treasury shares in portfolio, which currently number 18,209,738.

Payment will be made on May 25, 2022, with date of coupon No. 14 of May 23, 2022 and based on the register at the end of May 24, 2022 ("record date").

This notice will be published in the "Il Messaggero" newspaper on April 21, 2022