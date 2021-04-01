Log in
CALTAGIRONE EDITORE SPA

(CED)
Pursuant to the art. 144 octies, 2° paragraph, Issuers Regulation 01-04-2021 18:37

04/01/2021 | 12:58pm EDT
Società per Azioni - Cap.Soc. Euro 125.000.000

PRESS RELEASE

(pursuant to the art. 144 octies, 2° paragraph - Issuers Regulation)

Rome, 1 aprile 2021 - At the expiry date for the submission of the slates of candidates for the appointment of the members of the Board of Statutory Auditors - pursuant to Article 22 of the bylaws and Article 144-sexies, fourth paragraph, of the Issuers Regulation - it has been submitted only one slate. Therefore, pursuant to Article 144-sexies, fifth paragraph, of the Issuers Regulation, the Shareholders, that alone or with other Shareholders, representing at least 1% of share capital, may submit their own lists accompanied by all information required pursuant to Article 22 of the Bylaws and Article 144-sexies, third and fourth paragraph, of the Issuers Regulation until 4 aprile at 12:00 a.m.

Relazioni con i Media e Investor Relations Tel. +39 06 45412365 - Fax +39 06 45412300 ufficiostampa@caltagironegroup.it invrel@caltagironegroup.it www.caltagironeeditore.com

Sede in Roma - 00187 Via Barberini, 28 - tel.06454121 (ric.aut.) - Telefax 0645412299

R.I.Roma 15311/00 - C.C.I.A.A. Roma 935017 - Cod.Fisc. - Part. I.V.A. 05897851001

Disclaimer

Caltagirone Editore S.p.A. published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 16:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
