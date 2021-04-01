Pursuant to the art. 144 octies, 2° paragraph, Issuers Regulation 01-04-2021 18:37

Società per Azioni - Cap.Soc. Euro 125.000.000

PRESS RELEASE

(pursuant to the art. 144 octies, 2° paragraph - Issuers Regulation)

Rome, 1 aprile 2021 - At the expiry date for the submission of the slates of candidates for the appointment of the members of the Board of Statutory Auditors - pursuant to Article 22 of the bylaws and Article 144-sexies, fourth paragraph, of the Issuers Regulation - it has been submitted only one slate. Therefore, pursuant to Article 144-sexies, fifth paragraph, of the Issuers Regulation, the Shareholders, that alone or with other Shareholders, representing at least 1% of share capital, may submit their own lists accompanied by all information required pursuant to Article 22 of the Bylaws and Article 144-sexies, third and fourth paragraph, of the Issuers Regulation until 4 aprile at 12:00 a.m.

Relazioni con i Media e Investor Relations Tel. +39 06 45412365 - Fax +39 06 45412300 ufficiostampa@caltagironegroup.it invrel@caltagironegroup.it www.caltagironeeditore.com

Sede in Roma - 00187 Via Barberini, 28 - tel.06454121 (ric.aut.) - Telefax 0645412299

R.I.Roma 15311/00 - C.C.I.A.A. Roma 935017 - Cod.Fisc. - Part. I.V.A. 05897851001