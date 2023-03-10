Resignation of a board member 10-03-2023 16:06
Società per Azioni - Cap.Soc. Euro 125.000.000
NOTICE
Rome, April 21, 2022 Today Eng. Majore submitted his resignation from the company's Board for personal reasons.
Director Albino Majore, was member of Control and Risks Committee. According to the information available, is not a shareholder of the company.
Disclaimer
Sales 2021
121 M
128 M
128 M
Net income 2021
28,7 M
30,4 M
30,4 M
Net cash 2021
45,2 M
47,9 M
47,9 M
P/E ratio 2021
4,18x
Yield 2021
2,67%
Capitalization
104 M
110 M
110 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,11x
EV / Sales 2021
0,62x
Nbr of Employees
598
Free-Float
24,7%
