  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Caltagirone Editore SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CED   IT0001472171

CALTAGIRONE EDITORE SPA

(CED)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05:44:05 2023-03-10 am EST
0.9600 EUR   -1.03%
02:38aFutures in the red; sell-off on US banks
AN
03/09Europeans down; wait for US macro tomorrow
AN
03/08Mib at parity; Eurozone economy remains stable
AN
Resignation of a board member 10-03-2023 16:06

03/10/2023 | 10:15am EST
Società per Azioni - Cap.Soc. Euro 125.000.000

NOTICE

Rome, April 21, 2022 Today Eng. Majore submitted his resignation from the company's Board for personal reasons.

Director Albino Majore, was member of Control and Risks Committee. According to the information available, is not a shareholder of the company.

Relazioni con i Media e Investor Relations Tel. +39 06 45412365 - Fax +39 06 45412300 ufficiostampa@caltagironegroup.it invrel@caltagironegroup.it www.caltagironeeditore.com

Sede in Roma - 00187 Via Barberini, 28 - tel.06454121 (ric.aut.) - Telefax 0645412299 R.I.Roma 15311/00 - C.C.I.A.A. Roma 935017 - Cod.Fisc. - Part. I.V.A. 05897851001

Disclaimer

Caltagirone Editore S.p.A. published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 15:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 121 M 128 M 128 M
Net income 2021 28,7 M 30,4 M 30,4 M
Net cash 2021 45,2 M 47,9 M 47,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,18x
Yield 2021 2,67%
Capitalization 104 M 110 M 110 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,11x
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 598
Free-Float 24,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Luigi Vasta Manager-Group Accounting & Finance
Azzurra Caltagirone Chairman
Massimo Confortini Independent Director
Valeria Ninfadoro Independent Director
Annamaria Malato Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALTAGIRONE EDITORE SPA0.41%110
NEWS CORPORATION-10.49%9 402
PEARSON PLC-7.64%7 381
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY15.59%6 028
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED14.36%4 477
SCHIBSTED ASA14.82%4 443