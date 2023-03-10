Resignation of a board member 10-03-2023 16:06

Società per Azioni - Cap.Soc. Euro 125.000.000

NOTICE

Rome, April 21, 2022 Today Eng. Majore submitted his resignation from the company's Board for personal reasons.

Director Albino Majore, was member of Control and Risks Committee. According to the information available, is not a shareholder of the company.

