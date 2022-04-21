Resignation of a member board ' 21-04-2022 18:39

Società per Azioni - Cap.Soc. Euro 125.000.000
NOTICE
Rome, April 21, 2022 Today Eng. Majore submitted his resignation from the company's Board for personal reasons.
Director Albino Majore, was member of Control and Risks Committee.
According to the information available, is not a shareholder of the company.
Relazioni con i Media e Investor Relations
Tel. +39 06 45412365 - Fax +39 06 45412300
ufficiostampa@caltagironegroup.it
invrel@caltagironegroup.it
www.caltagironeeditore.com
Sede in Roma - 00187 Via Barberini, 28 - tel.06454121 (ric.aut.) - Telefax 0645412299 R.I.Roma 15311/00 - C.C.I.A.A. Roma 935017 - Cod.Fisc. - Part. I.V.A. 05897851001
Disclaimer
Caltagirone Editore S.p.A. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 17:04:10 UTC.