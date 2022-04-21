Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Caltagirone Editore SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CED   IT0001472171

CALTAGIRONE EDITORE SPA

(CED)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04/21 11:35:46 am EDT
1.130 EUR    0.00%
01:07pRESIGNATION OF A MEMBER BOARD ' 21-04-2022 18 : 39
PU
07:44aFactbox-Who's who in the Generali drama
RE
03:45aPAYMENT DIVIDEND 20-04-2022 14 : 33
PU
Resignation of a member board ' 21-04-2022 18:39

04/21/2022 | 01:07pm EDT
Società per Azioni - Cap.Soc. Euro 125.000.000

NOTICE

Rome, April 21, 2022 Today Eng. Majore submitted his resignation from the company's Board for personal reasons.

Director Albino Majore, was member of Control and Risks Committee.

According to the information available, is not a shareholder of the company.

Relazioni con i Media e Investor Relations

Tel. +39 06 45412365 - Fax +39 06 45412300

ufficiostampa@caltagironegroup.it

invrel@caltagironegroup.it

www.caltagironeeditore.com

Sede in Roma - 00187 Via Barberini, 28 - tel.06454121 (ric.aut.) - Telefax 0645412299 R.I.Roma 15311/00 - C.C.I.A.A. Roma 935017 - Cod.Fisc. - Part. I.V.A. 05897851001

Disclaimer

Caltagirone Editore S.p.A. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 17:04:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 121 M 131 M 131 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 584
Free-Float 24,7%
Technical analysis trends CALTAGIRONE EDITORE SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Albino Majore Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luigi Vasta Manager-Group Accounting & Finance
Azzurra Caltagirone Chairman
Massimo Confortini Independent Director
Valeria Ninfadoro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALTAGIRONE EDITORE SPA0.44%131
NEWS CORPORATION-1.97%12 890
INFORMA PLC15.76%11 352
PEARSON PLC25.15%7 492
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-8.30%7 291
SCHIBSTED ASA-41.58%5 004