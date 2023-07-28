(Alliance News) - Caltagirone Spa announced Friday that its board of directors reviewed and approved results for the first six months of the year, reporting revenues of EUR976.3 million up 1.4 percent from EUR962.5 million in the same period last year.

EBITDA amounted to EUR200.4 million up 42% from EUR141.2 million in the first half of 2022.

Shareholders' equity is EUR2.58 billion from EUR2.54 billion as of December 31, 2022.

Net debt was EUR108.4 million from EUR230.9 million as of June 30, 2022, an improvement of EUR122.5 million mainly due to positive cash flow from Cementir Holding Group and dividends received on listed shares, net of investments in listed shares, bonds and dividend distribution.

Caltagirone's stock on Friday closed in the green by 2.8 percent at EUR4.05 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

