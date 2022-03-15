Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Caltagirone SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CALT   IT0003127930

CALTAGIRONE SPA

(CALT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Generali investor proposes naming insurer's Austria chief as CEO

03/15/2022 | 03:05pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Generali Tower designed by Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid is seen at Milan's CityLife district

ROME (Reuters) - A leading Generali shareholder on Tuesday proposed naming the Italian insurer's head of Austria as its new chief executive, in a challenge to the reappointment of Philippe Donnet.

Generali's outgoing board has put forward Donnet for a third mandate as CEO ahead of a shareholder vote to elect a new board at the end of April.

Italian tycoons Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone and Leonardo Del Vecchio who are, respectively, Generali's second- and third-largest investors, are opposing the reappointment as they challenge the insurer's single largest investor, investment bank Mediobanca.

Unveiling his own slate of nominees for the board, Caltagirone on Tuesday said in a statement he was proposing Luciano Cirina, Generali's current head of Austria and central and eastern Europe, for the position of chief executive.

"Under his leadership, that area has posted the stronger growth in recent years," Caltagirone said.

"Hailing from (Generali's hometown of) Trieste, Cirina has more than 30 years of experience in insurance and is considered by many within the group as the natural successor to the current CEO, enjoying great respect by all staff."

Under Donnet, Generali has delivered higher total returns for shareholders than rivals such as AXA and Allianz and analysts had said Caltagirone needed a strong name to challenge a CEO who has delivered on targets.

Strengthening Donnet's hand, Generali on Tuesday posted a record operating profit for 2021.

Caltagirone also proposed Claudio Costamagna, a former Goldman Sachs banker and former chairman of Italian state investor CDP, to chair Generali's board.

Calatagiorne has a stake of just under 8% in the insurer, according to latest available data. After stepping down from Generali's board earlier this year he is no longer obligated to disclose his stakebuilding unless he crosses the 10% threshold.

A representative for Del Vecchio has also quit Generali's board. The two tycoons and a third smaller Generali investor held a combined 16% stake in Generali and had struck a shareholder pact which they have now dissolved to avoid drawing regulatory scrutiny.

To counter their weight at the April AGM, Mediobanca has secured a temporary 17.2% voting stake for the April meeting by borrowing shares to beef up its 12.8% holding.

(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Valentina Za and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Stefano Bernabei


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE -0.19% 208.9 Delayed Quote.0.79%
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. 1.50% 17.91 Delayed Quote.-5.29%
AXA 0.76% 25.065 Real-time Quote.-5.00%
CALTAGIRONE SPA 2.56% 4 Delayed Quote.-1.27%
Financials
Sales 2020 1 446 M 1 588 M 1 588 M
Net income 2020 44,8 M 49,2 M 49,2 M
Net Debt 2020 104 M 114 M 114 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,07x
Yield 2020 2,33%
Capitalization 480 M 526 M 528 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,43x
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 3 720
Free-Float 12,4%
Chart CALTAGIRONE SPA
Duration : Period :
Caltagirone SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALTAGIRONE SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone Chairman
Sarah Moscatelli Independent Director
Filomena Passeggio Independent Director
Massimo Lapucci Independent Director
Luciano Mozzato Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALTAGIRONE SPA-1.27%515
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-3.08%29 669
HOLCIM LTD-2.52%29 454
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-19.55%14 341
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC6.42%11 184
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-17.14%10 557