(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Caltagirone Spa on Tuesday reviewed and approved the draft financial statements for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, reporting a net profit of EUR261.6 million, up 20 percent from the previous year, when it was EUR217.4 million. The board also proposed a dividend of EUR0.25 per share, up from EUR0.15 a year earlier.

Operating income stood at EUR1.99 billion, in line with the previous year.

EBITDA was positive at EUR430.5 million from EUR349.3 million in the previous year, an increase of 23 percent resulting from improved profitability in the cement and large works segments.

The < net financial position, amounting to EUR237.9 million, from the negative EUR43.1 million as of December 31, 2022, improved by EUR280.9 million from the previous year mainly due to positive operating cash flow from the Cementir group and the Vianini Lavori group.

Caltagirone closed Tuesday's session in the green by 3.1 percent at EUR4.33 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.