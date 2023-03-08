Advanced search
    CLMT   US1314761032

CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P.

(CLMT)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-08 pm EST
19.08 USD   +0.74%
Calumet Launches Montana Renewables Municipal Bond Offering

03/08/2023 | 05:53pm EST
INDIANAPOLIS, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) ("Calumet") announced today that its unrestricted subsidiary Montana Renewables, LLC ("Montana Renewables") launched a proposed municipal bond offering of $250 million*, subject to market conditions, of tax-exempt bonds (the "Bonds") to be issued by Cascade County, Montana.   

The offering materials and investor presentation can be found at https://www.munios.com/munios-notice.aspx?e=K4CPG. These materials contain important information, both for existing and prospective investors of Calumet, and are available free of charge by accessing the website address provided above.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any Bonds, nor shall there be any sale of the Bonds in any state in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

About Calumet

Calumet manufacturers, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products to customers in various consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." The words "expect," "continue," "should," or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate.

For additional information regarding factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the risk factors and other cautionary statements in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calumet-launches-montana-renewables-municipal-bond-offering-301766349.html

SOURCE Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.


© PRNewswire 2023
