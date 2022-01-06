Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLMT   US1314761032

CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P.

(CLMT)
  Report
Calumet Specialty Products Partners L P : Announces Close of Renewable Hydrogen Project Financing - Form 8-K

01/06/2022 | 05:18pm EST
Calumet Announces Close of Renewable Hydrogen Project Financing

INDIANAPOLIS - (PR NEWSWIRE) - January 4, 2022 - Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT, "Calumet") announced today that Montana Renewables LLC ("MRL") has closed the previously announced $50 million of project financing from Stonebriar Commercial Finance LLC ("Stonebriar") related to construction of the renewable hydrogen plant for Calumet's renewable diesel business in Great Falls, Montana. Once complete, the renewable hydrogen plant will allow increased production of renewable diesel and further reduce the carbon intensity of products from MRL. The renewable hydrogen plant has an expected operational startup in the fourth quarter of 2022.
For more information, Calumet has provided an updated investor deck which can be found in the "Events and Presentations" section of the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.calumetspecialty.com.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.
Calumet manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products to customers in various consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN and operates twelve facilities throughout North America. More information can be found at www.calumetspecialty.com.
Contacts:
Brad McMurray, Director Investor Relations: 317-957-5378
Media Oakes, Director Corporate Communications: 317-957-5319

Disclaimer

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 22:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 049 M - -
Net income 2021 -182 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 348 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,10x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 150 M 1 150 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 78,5%
Managers and Directors
Stephen Patrick Mawer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louis Todd Borgmann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Fred M. Fehsenfeld Chairman
Robert E. Funk Independent Director
James S. Carter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P.10.76%1 150
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.6.96%14 777
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA1.10%8 384
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.3.68%7 925
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION1.04%7 316
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED0.56%5 621