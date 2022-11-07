Advanced search
CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P.

(CLMT)
Calumet Specialty Products Partners L P : Completes Transition of Steve Mawer to Board Chairman - Form 8-K

11/07/2022 | 05:31pm EST
Calumet Completes Transition of Steve Mawer to Board Chairman

INDIANAPOLIS- (PR NEWSWIRE) - November 7, 2022 - Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) announced today that Steve Mawer will be transitioning from Executive Chairman of the Board to Chairman of the Board, effective January 1, 2023. This is a natural progression of the planned transition that began earlier this year.

"Many thanks to Steve for the continuation of a seamless transition. We look forward to closely collaborating with Steve as we execute on our strategy and drive value for Calumet stakeholders," said Todd Borgmann, CEO.

"This change is the culmination of an extensive and well-planned transition process," said Mawer. "Todd has proven to be an exceptional leader at the head of a first class, highly professional leadership team. It's exciting to see Calumet delivering both excellent operational performance and continuing our business transformation. It is an honor to still be heavily involved in the inspiring Calumet journey as non-executive chair from the beginning of 2023."
More details can be found in the Form 8-K filed today with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) manufacturers, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products to customers in various consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

Investors:
Brad McMurray 317-957-5378

Public Relations:
Media Oakes 317-957-5319


Disclaimer

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 22:30:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 174 M - -
Net income 2022 -68,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 118 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -18,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 528 M 1 528 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 450
Free-Float 78,4%
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 19,31 $
Average target price 27,80 $
Spread / Average Target 44,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Louis Todd Borgmann Chief Executive Officer
Vincent Donargo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen Patrick Mawer Executive Chairman
James S. Carter Independent Director
Daniel L. Sheets Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P.46.29%1 528
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.9.44%17 516
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION92.74%13 681
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-15.25%8 363
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.13.55%6 738
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.177.33%6 331