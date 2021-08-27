Calumet Specialty Products Partners L P : Dickinson Earns Silver Medal for CSR EcoVadis Assessment

INDIANAPOLIS (August 27, 2021) - Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) (the 'Partnership' or 'Calumet'), a leading independent producer of specialty hydrocarbon products, today announced that its Dickinson, Texas, plant has been recognized with a silver medal for its 2021 EcoVadis assessment of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitments.

The award places Calumet Dickinson in the top 25 percent of companies evaluated by EcoVadis for sustainability performance. The award demonstrates the quality and improvement of the company's sustainability, business ethics, respect for environment, human rights and purchasing practices.

'EcoVadis is a leading international platform that assesses companies on a wide-range of non-financial management issues as they pertain to their company's size, location and industry,' said Mark Condon, Vice President of Operations at Calumet. 'We're proud of the progress we've made during the past year at our Dickinson facility as well as our Karns City facility as we continue to strive to improve our sustainability across the entire company.'

Earlier this year, Calumet announced that its Karns City, Pennsylvania plant also received a silver medal from EcoVadis.

Based on international CSR standards including the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, and the ISO 26000, covering 190 spend categories and 150 countries, the EcoVadis certification considers four areas: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

Calumet's Dickinson facility produces high-quality specialty oils used in a diverse array of applications such as personal care products and pharmaceuticals, including those sold under the Penreco brand name.

