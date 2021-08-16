Calumet Specialty Products Partners L P : Expanding in Muncie-Delaware County

MUNCIE, IN - The Muncie-Delaware County Economic Development Alliance announced today that Calumet Paralogics, LLC, a specialty wax blending and packaging company, will expand operations in Muncie-Delaware County, Indiana.

Calumet Paralogics will invest $2.7 million to add new equipment and capabilities in their current location at 301 S. Butterfield Rd. in Muncie. The investment will contribute to growth, including the addition of up to 20 new jobs at an average wage above the county average for manufacturing. Calumet currently employs 1,400 people across 12 facilities nationwide.

At the request of the Economic Development Alliance, the Muncie City Council demonstrated support of the project with an approval of a 5-year tax abatement on new personal property.

'We're excited to grow our Paralogics location and our wax business,' said Scott Obermeier, Executive Vice President, Specialty Products and Solutions for Calumet. 'We believe this part of our business has incredible potential for growth even beyond this investment in coming years. Having been headquartered in Indianapolis for more than 30 years, this expansion being in Indiana is very meaningful for us.'

'We're grateful for Calumet Paralogics' commitment to serving customers across the country, while contributing to a thriving business community in Muncie,' said Jim Staton, SVP and chief business development officer for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). 'More growth in Delaware County is encouraging news and speaks volumes to the quality of the Hoosier labor force and the positive business environment offered throughout the state of Indiana.'

The IEDC offered Calumet Paralogics LLC up to $295,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company's plans to create 20 jobs by the end of 2025. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products to customers in various consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.