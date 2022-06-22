Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLMT   US1314761032

CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P.

(CLMT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:23 2022-06-22 am EDT
10.67 USD   -1.02%
09:25aCALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS L P : MRL Great Falls Site Visit
PU
09:25aCALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS L P : 2Q 2022 Update
PU
06/21CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS L P : MRL – Great Falls Site Visit Presentation
PU
Calumet Specialty Products Partners L P : MRL Great Falls Site Visit

06/22/2022 | 09:25am EDT
Great Falls Site Visit

June 21, 2022

Agenda

  • Introductions
  • Safety Message
  • Walking Tour of Facility
  • Current MRL Presentation - Cowen: Next-Gen Fuel Summit (last week)

Photos of Walking Tour and Site Visit

Cowen: Next-Gen Fuel Summit

Bruce Fleming - EVP, Montana Renewables & Corporate Development

June 16, 2022

Montana Renewables, LLC

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 13:24:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 885 M - -
Net income 2022 -111 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 239 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,44x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 853 M 853 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 450
Free-Float 77,9%
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 10,78 $
Average target price 23,92 $
Spread / Average Target 122%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Louis Todd Borgmann Chief Executive Officer
Vincent Donargo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen Patrick Mawer Executive Chairman
Robert E. Funk Independent Director
James S. Carter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P.-18.33%853
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.-1.88%14 937
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION57.32%10 530
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.13.38%7 269
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-6.62%6 763
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-17.32%4 209