Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. to Release Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 9, 2022
PR
10:56aRoyal Purple® to unveil new products & custom car build at SEMA & AAPEX shows in Las Vegas
PR
09/16Cowen Raises Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Target to $23 From $20, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. to Release Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 9, 2022

10/18/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) announced today that it plans to report results for the fiscal third quarter 2022 on November 9, 2022. A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results is scheduled for November 9, 2022, at 9:00 AM ET.

Investors, analysts and members of the media interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join a webcast of the call with accompanying presentation slides, available at http://calumetspecialty.investorroom.com/events. For those wishing to dial into the call, please pre-register by following the link https://register.vevent.com/register/BI35c62c4dd54a4193a58903443c054a1b. A replay of the conference call will be available a few hours after the event on the investor relations section of the Company's website, under the events section.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) manufacturers, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products to customers in various consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calumet-specialty-products-partners-lp-to-release-third-quarter-2022-results-on-november-9-2022-301652808.html

