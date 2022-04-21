Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLMT   US1314761032

CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P.

(CLMT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/21 04:00:00 pm EDT
13.83 USD   -3.08%
05:58pCalumet to Release First Quarter 2022 Results on May 6, 2022
PR
11:43aWells Fargo Raises Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Target to $29 From $27, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
04/07CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Calumet to Release First Quarter 2022 Results on May 6, 2022

04/21/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INDIANAPOLIS, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) announced today plans to report results for the first quarter 2022 on May 6, 2022. A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results is scheduled for May 6, 2022, at 9:00 AM ET.

Investors, analysts and members of the media interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join a webcast of the call with accompanying presentation slides, available at http://calumetspecialty.investorroom.com/events or pre-register by following the link https://dpregister.com/sreg/10166457/f27bf94da1. Interested parties may also participate in the call by dialing 866-777-2509 for domestic participants and 412-317-5413 for international participants. Additionally, once dialed in please ask to be joined into the Calumet Specialty Products partners, L.P. call. A replay of the conference call will be available a few hours after the event on the investor relations section of the Company's website, under the events section.  

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.  

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:  CLMT) manufacturers, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products to customers in various consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calumet-to-release-first-quarter-2022-results-on-may-6-2022-301530648.html

SOURCE Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P.
05:58pCalumet to Release First Quarter 2022 Results on May 6, 2022
PR
11:43aWells Fargo Raises Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Target to $29 From $27, Ma..
MT
04/07CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K..
AQ
03/30CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS : Montana Renewables Investor Presentation
PU
03/25CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS : Montana Renewables Green Financing Framework
PU
03/21Calumet announces charity golf tournament
PR
03/04CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Fina..
AQ
03/01CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS : Chairman Fred Fehsenfeld to Retire, Leadership Succ..
PU
03/01CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulati..
AQ
02/28HC Wainwright Adjusts Price Target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners to $28 From $..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P.
More recommendations