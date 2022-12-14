Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLMT   US1314761032

CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P.

(CLMT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:02 2022-12-14 am EST
13.57 USD   -3.21%
10:33aUBS Initiates Coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners With Neutral Rating, $15.70 Price Target
MT
10:13aLaBerge Earns Jefferson Award and Board Seat
PR
12/08Calumet Specialty Products Partners Unit Says Royal Purple Oil to Keep Formula Drift Partnership; Shares Rise
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LaBerge Earns Jefferson Award and Board Seat

12/14/2022 | 10:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiplying Good Indiana awarded Lindsey LaBerge, Director of Corporate Marketing for Calumet Specialty Products, with a Jefferson Award for Public Service. This national award, widely recognized as the "Nobel Prize for service," was given following LaBerge's outstanding participation in the Multiplying Good ChangeMakers program.

"Our ChangeMakers program is a development opportunity for exceptional professionals who believe in the power of positively impacting our communities with service," said Shannon Frederick, Executive Director, Multiplying Good Indiana. "Lindsey not only participated in the program but was able to exceed her peers by creating the biggest impact for the community. We were very impressed by her spirit and offered her a seat on our board in addition to her award."

Over the course of the 16-week program, LaBerge planned events to raise both awareness and money for Students in Action, a core program of Multiplying Good that works with local students to teach how volunteer service and civic involvement can create change in the world. She used her personal network, social media and professional contacts to spread the word and make an impact.

"We know Lindsey is a high performer in everything she does," said Scott Obermeier, EVP, Specialties for Calumet. "This is another example of Lindsey exemplifying the Calumet spirit and showing such passion for her community. We couldn't be prouder."

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products to customers in various consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates  facilities throughout North America.

About Multiplying Good Indiana
Multiplying Good is a national nonprofit that believes in the power of service to others to unleash potential, inspire individuals, and transform lives. Multiplying Good fuels personal growth and leadership development through a continuum that starts with engagement and culminates in recognition. It has offices in 11 communities across the country, delivering on-the-ground impact where it is needed most. Founded in 1972 by Sam Beard, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, and Senator Robert Taft, Jr., the organization has recognized the extraordinary public service of thousands with its Jefferson Award. To learn more, visit MultiplyingGood.org.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laberge-earns-jefferson-award-and-board-seat-301703093.html

SOURCE Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P.
10:33aUBS Initiates Coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners With Neutral Rating, $15...
MT
10:13aLaBerge Earns Jefferson Award and Board Seat
PR
12/08Calumet Specialty Products Partners Unit Says Royal Purple Oil to Keep Formula Drift Pa..
MT
12/08Royal purple® is offical engine oil of formula drift for 2023 & 2024
PR
12/02Calumet Offers New Carbon-Neutral Candle Wax Blend
AQ
11/30Royal Purple to feature BIOMAX Environmentally Acceptable Lubricants at 2022 Internatio..
PR
11/29Calumet Specialty Products Partners : Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference Presen..
PU
11/17Calumet Specialty Products Partners : SIP to Distribute Calumet's Naphthenic Base Oil in ..
PU
11/09CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Fina..
AQ
11/09Calumet Specialty Products Posts Lower Q3 Earnings, Sales Increase
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P.
More recommendations